Connect: Market Innovation Will Be An Event to Bring Together Trailblazers in Business Innovation

Today an exciting pitch competition will bring together leading media members and entrepreneurs from the world’s most innovative startups. Connect is an event series by Publicize, and this latest event on market innovation will showcase movers and shakers across industries.

Market innovation is essential in 2022, as this year has brought on an onslaught of challenges including but not limited to supply chain issues, inflation, and various other post-pandemic challenges. People with big ideas and the fortitude to take these challenges head-on are entering the business world, hoping to help society move forward despite the current adversity.

The bi-monthly connection platform provided by Connect competitions is a dynamic and insightful competition that helps to stimulate conversations about current and quickly evolving markets in 2022—and with seven different startups within a wide spectrum of industries, this event will be one to watch. Let’s take a closer look at what one can expect from Connect: Market Innovators today from 1-2:30 PM EST.

Evolving Industry For The Better

Connect events bring together trailblazing startups and members of the media to stimulate exchanges on some of the most buzzworthy topics within breakthrough industries in 2022. Today’s competition is exciting both for its context and its theme, as the startups that will be seen are looking to change the market of their industries for the better.

From company Nowports, which is an automated digital freight forwarder in Latin America, to Abacrop, a digital data capture platform for small and specialty crops—there will be breakthrough ideas for businesses all across society’s ecosystem.

Opening the event to help send these startups into their pitches with confidence is guest speaker Marie Berry from TheVentureCity, an early-stage, mission-driven VC firm. Closing the event out will be Jean-Paul Smets, Rapid. Space, a successful cloud and edge services provider, will be doing the outro and announcing the winner.

An esteemed panel of judges including editors from Forbes and Business Insider as well as journalists from entrepreneur and Financial times will be ranking the competing startups on various criteria. Considerations include the problem and impact that startups are looking to solve, their originality and media appeal, and finally their business model.

Closing Thoughts

With 84% of executives considering their future success to be very or extremely dependent on innovation, startups that are brave enough to help evolve their industry will be key for the future of the business world.

For those who are interested in tuning in, you can register on Eventbrite and/or log in to the Zoom meeting here. We look forward to seeing you at Connect: Market Innovators today at 1 pm EST for some of the brightest examples of market innovation for 2022 and beyond.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.