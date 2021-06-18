Criz Guerra promoted to Principal of digital PR startup Publicize

Publicize, a digital public relations firm for technology startups and enterprises, has announced that Criz Guerra has been promoted to Principal.

Prior to being promoted to her new position, Guerra—who is from Venezuela—served as the company’s Account Manager.

She was also recently named a Mentor at Startup Mexico, Mexico’s first innovation hub for entrepreneurs, and a Judge at Parallel18, a Puerto Rican initiative focused on providing funding, mentorship, business connections, and investment to underrepresented founders around the globe.

At Publicize, Guerra works in the P&Co. division, which specializes in collaborating with Fortune 500 companies and large technology enterprises.

Before joining the Medellín-headquartered PR company, she worked at Jubilant Web and ICONIC and holds an undergraduate degree from Universidad Central de Venezuela.

Founded in 2013, Publicize is pursuing a mission to provide high-quality PR, editorial, and marketing services to startups and larger businesses so that they can get the media exposure they need to grow further.

Although it is now a company of more than 80 employees with over 100 clients, Publicize says it still likes to consider itself a startup, with this mentality running through everything we do, from our continuous innovation to our anything’s possible attitude.

Publicize has worked with notable clients including U.S.-based automation platform Liongard, digital solutions provider intive, GPS navigation software developer Sygic, and Ingram Micro Cloud, operator of one of the world’s largest marketplaces of cloud solutions and services for the channel business.

Disclosure: This article features a member of an Espacio portfolio company.