Ingram Micro Cloud introduces new Marketplace-as-a-Service model to help reseller partners serve more customers at scale

Ingram Micro Cloud, a premium cloud services provider, today introduced its new Marketplace-as-a-Service model, which enables channel reseller partners to grow their business and serve more customers at scale through their own managed cloud marketplace.

“By combining our powerful marketplace technology, industry expertise, and comprehensive product catalog, we’ve achieved a world-class Marketplace-as-a-Service that we expect will fundamentally transform our reseller partners’ cloud businesses,” Victor Baez, vice president of Ingram Micro Cloud, said in a press release.

The company describes the new model as an “out-of-the-box” cloud marketplace platform that is deployed and managed as a service on partners’ behalf with next to nothing cost of ownership.

It allows them to streamline their cloud subscription billing and operations from one single platform, easily bundle their own IP and specialty services with 150+ cloud products syndicated, lessen the amount of swivel chair processes between their systems to manage their cloud business, and gain 360° visibility as they control bundling, pricing structure, cloud billing, and reporting.

Ingram Micro Cloud says total cost of ownership to implement, customize, and run one’s own cloud commerce marketplace is extremely high in today’s market.

That is why they decided to extend their years-long experience of running their very own Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace platforms in tens of different countries over the past decade to help reseller partners serve more customers at scale with far more capabilities and automation.

“Rather than taking a one-size-fits all approach, Ingram Micro Cloud continues to add features and functionalities for its reseller partners to keep pace with the dynamic needs and opportunities of the channel,” Baez noted.

The Marketplace-as-a-Service model, according to the company, will enable resellers to grow fast and efficiently without worrying about the underlying technology.

It helps them increase their profitability as they can grow their customer base without exponentially expanding their cloud operations team, extend their reach and attract more customers with a managed customizable storefront, and activate their managed cloud marketplace with the desired language and currency.

The best-in-class offering provides Ingram Micro Cloud’s channel partners with an opportunity to save investments on developing complex middleware and leverage its integrations and API kits and benefit from ease of data exchange through integrations with their PSA tools.

Ingram Micro Cloud, a global division of Ingram Micro, operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 15 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions.

It says it views cloud “not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform capable of underpinning the digital transformation.”

Ingram Micro Cloud’s innovative platform and services offerings power some of the world’s most pioneering and successful companies, with the help of more than 1,500 dedicated cloud specialists worldwide, including 400+ cloud sales associates and 700+ engineers.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.