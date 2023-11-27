Deals you don’t want to miss this Cyber Monday – Finematter, Nerdytec, and more

4:00 AM alarm set? Foldable chair at the ready? Not this year.

The moment has returned when people lose all sanity for the best annual discounts, setting their alarms hours before opening time, prepped with coffee flasks, camping gear, and eagerness to discover what’s in store. Well, before you go paying someone to sit in line, read our article, and you may save yourself (and your line queuer) a wasted trip.

Instead, The Sociable is bringing the deals to you this Cyber Monday with great offers you can retrieve from your sofa. From top-end jewelry to nerdy gadgets, take a look at these unique bargains.

Solar wall lanterns

Are you the person who gets home at night, hands too full to hold a flashlight to the keyhole and find your way in? Or perhaps you want to woo your dinner guests with fancy outdoor lighting without draining the electricity bill?

If you answered yes, solar lighting company Techko Group is offering a 50% discount to the Sociable readers from November 18th up to December 1st on its wall lanterns with a flame effect.

The eco-friendly solar and waterproof product illuminates the outside of your home or building with two different lighting options. With its highly efficient design, this light automatically turns on at dusk and lasts up to 12 hours through the night.

Use the promo code: HOLIDAY50 to make the discount effective on Techko’s website.

Comfy gaming stations

Whether you’re a racing game lover or a shoot-and-kill kind of player, nerdytec knows that desperation to play another level — but the pain in your neck tells you otherwise.

Professionals in ergonomics, these gamers cum entrepreneurs conquered the gaming space with comfortable stations that allow you to work from your favorite chair at ease. They’ve thought of everything from the sturdiness of the desk, to the softness of the cushion and customizations for gamers’ unique style.

So, gaming fanatics and long-hour desk workers, put nerdytec’s Couchmasters on your Cyber Monday deals list. Starting November 17th until December 3rd, they are offering an exclusive up to 25% discount on all their Couchmasters.

Sustainable jewelry

We all love receiving fine jewelry gifts, but do we ever really know where they come from?

On a mission to encourage a circular jewelry market — one that reinvests once-dug gold back into the industry in efforts to eliminate gold mining — Finematter, a circular jewelry marketplace, brings you the world’s leading and ethical jewelers in one place.

From Margaret Solow’s blue cognac and diamond wren necklace to Marie Beatrice Gade’s Twyla earrings, treat yourself and your loved ones to top-end jewelry with a conscience.

Finematter’s Slow Friday discount will be available only for members from November 17th until midnight November 27th, with up to 30% off pieces made with recycled silver and gold.

Apple refresh

Never lose your car keys or luggage again — Apple’s AirTags are down to $80 for a four-pack.

Attach these small Bluetooth trackers to precious valuables so you can keep an eye on their location.

Or is music more your thing? Prepare for New Year’s jogging resolutions with beats on the go thanks to Apple’s fantastic AirPods deal: 2 sets for just $79.99.

Whether it’s AirTags, 9th Gen iPads, or watches — update your Apple gear for up to half the price.

Ray Ban’s most wanted

Planning to spend this year-end season on a Caribbean coast?

Do it in style with Ray Ban’s most wanted looks up to 50% off.

Make a donation with your purchase and help create sustainable access to vision care.

The donation helps provide free eye exams and glasses to those in need with Ray Ban’s OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation partnership.

It’s a great way to give back, and still remain stylish heading into the winter tropical vacation season.

Kasa smart plug

Alexa, turn on the light!

You never have to lift a finger post-Cyber Monday with Kasa’s latest voice-controlled smart plug up to 30% off.

Plug it into your most convenient socket and activate it with your smartphone home app.

Enter the name of the device you are plugging in and use your voice commands to do the rest.

The smart plug is available at a discount on Amazon for a limited time.

It’s also compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, so it can fully integrate into your smart home system with ease.

Dyson Gen5detect

Still picking up the crumbs spilled over Thanksgiving dinner?

Dyson’s latest cordless model is a stellar cleaner with excellent features like its auto-calibrating vacuum power system.

Plus, other Dyson models are as low as $300.

Dyson, a leader in vacuums since 1991, purports that the Gen5detect is the most powerful of the HEPA cordless vacuums available.

It can last for over one hour on a battery charge, perfect for cleaning large spaces; it’s also available in two different sizes.

Indoor plants

Nothing beats the clean, fresh air and tranquility plants bring to your home, especially when looking after them well.

From plant lights to self-watering plant pots, liven up your interiors with a little greenery courtesy of this indoor plants sale.

From succulents to ferns, be sure to fully understand the care requirements for each plant you purchase.

And for the chefs in the household, consider an in-home gardening kit for fresh basil, lettuce and other delicious veggies. This way you can keep the absolutely freshest ingredients throughout the winter season.

Mohawk luxury rugs

Add a touch of luxury to your living space with these unheard-of discounts on luxury rugs up to 70% off.

Offering various levels of soft feel underfoot, flooring protection, sound absorption, insulation, and all-around extra comfort, place these area rugs in any room around your home.

Paired with rug pads you can use them on carpets or tiles.

Simply place the felt side down when using it on the carpet.

Or place the rug pad under your mat with the non-slip latex rubber side facing down for hard surface flooring.

Extra soft bed sheets

Rest well with these Hotel Luxury bed sheets at two-thirds of the usual cost.

If you’re looking for super soft and sumptuous sheets, you’ve found them!

These king-sized sheets are made of high-quality double-brushed microfiber yarns, making them breathable, cool, and softer than Egyptian cotton.

Don’t worry if you missed some of the best deals during Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales are happening right now from top retailers like nerdytec, Techko group, Finematter, Apple, Dyson and more.

Make sure you don’t let these deals slip away!

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.