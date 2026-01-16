From Space Tech to Smart Airports, MWC26 Arrives in Barcelona Soon to Showcase the Future of Connectivity

MWC, one of the year’s top tech events, is back in Barcelona and will focus on space technology, AI, and advanced infrastructure. From March 2 to 5, leading speakers will gather at Fira de Barcelona’s Gran Via for a deep dive into the future of connected industries.

Some of the key speakers this year include SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell and Starlink VP of Engineering Michael Nicolls. Other leaders, such as Gopal Vittal (Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel Group and GSMA Chair), Christel Heydemann (Orange CEO), and Mickey Mikitani (Rakuten CEO), will also be sharing exclusive insights in panels and sessions. Analysts like Benedict Evans will discuss how AI, quantum computing, and non-terrestrial networks could change connectivity and business.

This year’s theme, “The IQ Era,” centers on a new age of intelligence through smarter connections across industries and society. In addition to panels and keynotes, visitors can try out the latest gadgets, mobile phones, robots, and other interactive experiences.

There’s a new show floor focused on new frontiers and breakthrough technologies like Quantum Computing, Physical AI, and Satellite or Non-Terrestrial Networks, which will be brought to life through immersive experiences and demos from companies such as Aalyria, Agibot, Equatys, Eutelsat, and Toshiba Quantum. The Airport of the Future area will show how AI and connected technology are changing air travel, with Airbus and Outsight building a live digital twin of the event space.

This year brings back the 11th edition of 4YFN, one of Europe’s leading startup events. The theme, “Infinite AI,” focuses on blending responsible AI and creativity to inspire new ideas, connect industries, and build a more inclusive future. The event will close with the 4YFN26 Awards, which will reward the most ambitious and disruptive ideas.

On the exhibitor side, attendees will find major tech players like AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung, Huawei, Intel, and Nokia, along with new partners MediaTek and ViaSat. Returning programs like the GSMA Ministerial Programme, Talent Arena, GLOMOs, and BEAT Barcelona will round out the experience.

GSMA CEO John Hoffman projects MWC26 will generate €585 million, up 4.3% from last year, with attendance topping 100,000 visitors, cementing Barcelona’s place as a global hub for mobile innovation.

According to Vivek Badrinath, Director General of GSMA, this edition emphasizes advancing connectivity, human-driven tech innovation, commercial development, and societal progress.

With SpaceX, Starlink, and a mix of AI, quantum, and next-gen connectivity demos, MWC26 isn’t just a trade show—it’s shaping up to be a launchpad for the next era of intelligent, connected industries.