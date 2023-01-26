15 HR & HR Tech Companies That Are Helping Develop an Effective Workforce

Today’s global workforce landscape has become increasingly complex to navigate. Whether it be growing remote work trends, changing employee expectations, or increasing competition for international talent, there is a myriad of nuances challenging both employees and employers. In response, more and more enterprises are turning to human resources (HR) technology, transforming this sector into a billion-dollar industry in recent years.

According to a Gartner survey, 58% of companies already depend on HR technologies for talent recruitment and retention. This probably has a lot to do with the fact that HR tech gives business leaders the power to make evidence-based hiring decisions and find top talent globally.

Make no mistake, HR tech isn’t just about finding the best candidates:, it’s also about managing every aspect of your workforce—from recruitment and onboarding to training, performance management, and even compensation and payroll.

HR tech offers game-changing tools for employers seeking ways to reduce the time and money spent on recruitment, increase employee satisfaction, develop an effective workforce, and drive business growth. Here is The Sociable’s selection of 15 HR and HR tech companies that are leading the way in 2023.

CEO and Co-founder: Noelia Aguirre Fernández



Kicking off strong, Robin Labs is a platform that aims to revolutionize the way companies attract, retain, and develop tech talent.

By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies such as neurocomputing, artificial intelligence (AI), and gamification, Robin Labs aims to enable employers to better understand and manage their workforce.

A neurotechnology platform, they aim to help businesses gain a deeper understanding of their workforce’s cognitive abilities and social skills.

Employees can showcase their strengths and improve work performance, and company leaders can make more informed decisions while building teams.

Robin enables employers to overcome tech talent shortages and build a workforce capable of driving both innovation and growth.

CEO and Co-founder: Sanjoe Tom Jose

Since it was founded in 2017, the Talview Measurement Platform has been on a mission to bring AI-driven solutions to the hiring and assessment stage of talent recruitment.

They do this in the hopes to give everyone a chance to have equal footing academically and professionally.

In just a few short years, Talview has transformed the way that recruiters and educators in over 120 countries find and assess talent.

This award-winning platform seamlessly coordinates candidate screening, video and audio interviews, online assessments, and remote proctoring.

With Talview, organizations can make more efficient, effective, and informed decisions about their recruiting process.

Delivering fair and accurate insights is at the heart of the company. That’s why Talview is committed to ensuring that its AI-powered platform is not biased against anyone based on gender, race, ethnicity, or age.

Headversity, a workforce upskilling platform, has set its sights set on enabling employers across the world to create a psychologically safe work culture.

The company offers skill-based training to assist teams in improving their well-being by addressing three persistent challenges: mental health, workplace safety, and operational excellence.

Employees can access three smartphone training options: solo training, team training, and data insights.

Solo training allows employees to measure, learn, and train to improve their mental health.

Team training integrates lessons into the workflow to ensure a consistent skill-training experience while building a shared mental health vocabulary. Finally, the data insights section brings all the information into one place for team leaders to track skills scores, psychometric data, and training and engagement trends.

Headversity has helped employees in more than 22 countries take their resilience, behavioral health, and psychological safety to new heights.

CEO and Founder: Alexandra Badea

She Is Mom is a platform that provides tools, resources, valuable information, and guidance for women looking to boost their professional brand, advance their careers, and explore new opportunities.

Founded by Alexandra Badea, She Is Mom is on a mission to increase the number of female entrepreneurs and professionals who wish to make a difference in the business world.

Regardless of gender, race, color, religion, age, beliefs, or ethnic origin, the company is founded on the principle that everyone can build their personal brand, conduct successful job searches and obtain jobs aligned with their expectations.

Whether launching a podcast or learning a new language, She Is Mom helps women reach their full potential in professional and personal endeavors.

There are 169 million workers who travel abroad for employment and face multiple challenges—be it the complexity of receiving their payments in different countries, hefty international transaction fees, or long wait periods when receiving their hard-earned salaries.

In efforts to try and improve these challenging circumstances, two MIT graduates, Justus Schmueser and Sasha Makarovych, founded Kadmos.

The German startup aims to make salary payments for migrant workers fast and simple.

For employers, Kadmos offers a centralized platform for making and tracking payments, regardless of where the worker hails.

Additionally, the platform provides them with their own debit cards.

The company’s promising potential has also recently caught the eyes and pockets of investors—Kadmos raised €29m in a Series A funding round just a few months after announcing an $8.5 million seed round of funding.

CEO and Founder: Adese Okojie

Black Woman in HR (BWHR) is a community where black people in HR can support each other, share knowledge, and foster friendship.



Their network is aimed at both personal development and professional growth.

Through coaching, webinars, and workshops, BWHR offers multiple development opportunities to its members.

Additionally, the platform joins forces with like-minded organizations on training, transformations, and strategy.

BWHR works to empower various businesses and individuals to improve their equity, diversity, and inclusion strategies through policy development.

This community is all about opening up opportunities, making a real impact, and creating a better future for everyone while treating people with respect and kindness.

According to a survey, lack of experience is the biggest challenge for entry-level professionals when getting their foot in the door.

But Handshake, the largest early career network, wants to bring an end to this problem.

Handshake is the go-to place for students and alumni with no connections and experience looking to launch their careers.

From Fortune 500 companies to nonprofit organizations, the platform connects up-and-coming talent with 650,000+ employers.

Its community includes 10 million students around the world from 1,400 educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges, education boot camps, and 290+ minority-serving institutions.

Handshake is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in London, Denver, and New York. In 2022, the startup secured $200 million at a valuation of $3.5 billion.

Co-CEO and Co-founder: Maxime Droux

As one of the fastest-growing job search platforms in the world, Talent.com helps businesses find the right candidates—regardless of their budget, number of job openings, or technological capabilities.

With over 30 million jobs available in over 75 countries and a vast network of publishing partners, the platform is on a mission to revolutionize the way businesses and job seekers connect.

In order to achieve this goal, Talent.com focuses on centralizing all the job opportunities coming from different sources, such as companies’​ career websites, job boards, or staffing agencies.

Based in Montreal, Canada, with offices around the world, Talent.com is dedicated to helping businesses find the talent they need to stand out from the competition.

CEO and Co-founder: Sunny Saurabh,

With a clear mission of making hiring equitable and efficient, Interviewer.AI helps teams spot high-caliber talent effortlessly.

Thanks to its AI-powered video recruiting platform, Interviewer.AI automates the pre-screening process, including matching resumes to job requirements, evaluating candidates’ motivations for applying to a position, and assessing their skills.

The best part? The platform manages to achieve all of this within 10 minutes. During the hiring process, Interviewer.AI provides meaningful data to help guide recruiters.

After interviewing each candidate who applies for a job opening, the platform creates a detailed profile for each applicant.

This allows decision-makers to use their time and resources to find the next superstar of their company more efficiently.

CEO and Co-founder: Patrick Gentry

Sprout Solutions is the Philippines’ number one HR analytics platform, aiming to help businesses reach their full potential with secure end-to-end HR solutions, employee insights, and engagement tools.

The Sprout Ecosystem is an effective cloud-based platform, offering businesses a powerful solution for managing all of their HR needs in one central place.

Moreover, it provides valuable analytics, allowing its users to make data-driven decisions.

Their laser focus on HR in the Philippines, combined with their deep understanding of the local market, positions them as the go-to choice for businesses looking to optimize their HR operations.

Today, Sprout has more than 1,000 clients across a variety of different industries.

CEO and Co-founder: Matt Strauss

RiseKit is designed to empower under-resourced communities, providing a platform that helps those individuals find and stay on a fulfilling career pathway to financial security.

Accessing a workforce system can be a daunting task for those from under-resourced demographics.

But with its software, RiseKit connects employers, nonprofits, and community-based organizations with overlooked job seekers.

The company provides toolkits to employment providers, employers, and government agencies to help them coordinate their efforts to provide an impactful end-to-end experience for workers.

In 2022, the company raised a $1.76 million seed round of funding.

CEO and Co-founder: Abhinav Agrawal

The founders of this next company, Abhinav, Anant, and Arjun were frustrated with their recruiting partners when it came to building their past startups, so they set out to do something about it.

In 2017, they founded Rocket, a software and data-powered recruiting platform, with a mission to enable companies to develop their workforce.

With a focus on delivering the highest-quality service and results, Rocket helps businesses across a wide range of industries—from PayPal to Thrive Global—find the talent they need to drive growth and success.

Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, the company has a team of experienced recruiters in the United States and Canada, serving the needs of its rapidly growing client base.

CEO and Founder: Nancy Soni

PathMatch, the number one AI-powered recruiting marketplace, unlocks the door to career opportunities for Gen Z.

From selecting the right classes and networking with top employers to mastering in-demand skills and finding internships, PathMatch offers different ways to assist millions of students.

In addition, the platform leverages various algorithms to personalize each student’s journey and help them increase their chances of landing their first job and beyond.

Students can create dynamic, interactive, and video-enhanced PathMatch profiles.

This way, they can apply for internships and jobs with one click, while employers can find talent and schedule interviews just as easily.

Hiring engineers in the local market is competitive and expensive, but with the specialized talent platform Index, matching enterprises with high-quality candidates from all around the world is made easier.

The platform is aimed at helping businesses efficiently hire and scale their engineering teams.

With Index, companies can manage their distributed teams, remote employees, or freelancers more efficiently, which is key to surviving in the remote-first world.

The platform also offers automatic time tracking, invoicing, and payments, helping businesses spend less time on recruiting and more time improving their business operations.

What is more, Index’s flexible contacts and monthly billing system make it easy for startups to keep their recruitment costs under control.

CEO and Founder: Keirsten Greggs

Armed with a wealth of experience, Keirsten Greggs founded TRAP Recruiter in 2017 to bring trust, productivity, and accountability back into the recruiting lifecycle.

She provides career coaching and talent acquisition consulting services. Through her blog, she offers workshops, training sessions, and guest podcasts, which help her to spread her message to a broader audience.

Keirsten is also a nationally recognized speaker covering topics such as job seekers in transition, professional nonprofit organizations, and entrepreneurs—especially women in business.

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.