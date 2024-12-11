AI and ML automation platform wins the Sadosky Prize for fintechs

Viallion, a company that empowers investors to scale performance and access untapped opportunities, announced this week that it was awarded the Sadosky Prize, recognizing the company’s contributions to financial technology.

The Sadosky Awards are organized by the Argentine Software Industry Chamber of Commerce (CESSI), and celebrate innovation and impact within the country’s software and knowledge-based industries.

Developed between the USA and Latin America, Viallion brings together engineers and professionals from countries including Mexico, Canada, and Argentina to create a forward-thinking product that optimizes trading strategies, leveraging AI, advanced algorithms, and real-time analytics.

The recognition follows Viallion’s launch of its flagship Hedge Fund, Aconcagua, which is the first in Latin America to leverage AI for optimizing trading strategies in real-time. The idea behind the platform is to automate and simplify traditionally complex trading strategies.

Ultimately, Viallion wants to empower investors, regardless of their background, to participate in advanced financial markets.

“Winning the Sadosky Prize for Fintech Vertical Impact is an incredible honor that reflects the dedication of our team and the success of our flagship product, Aconcagua,” said Ignacio Caldentey, CEO and Co-founder Viallion.

“This award inspires us to push forward in our mission to redefine investment management through intelligent automation and innovative technology,” added the founder in a company statement.

Viallion, though recently launched, is already proving its potential to make advanced investment strategies more accessible.