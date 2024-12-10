World Economic Forum (WEF) president Børge Brende suggests that there should be an algorithm above other algorithms in order to better serve humankind.

Speaking at the Doha Forum in Qatar during a session on “The Geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence” over the weekend, Brende said that China and the US have realized that whomever comes out on top with AI will be the most powerful nation, and there should be an algorithm to keep other algorithms in check for the sake of humankind.

“These are superpowers without super powers, and they know that the future superpower is GenAI, and GenAI can be a force for good; it can increase productivity with 10 percent in the coming decade — that’s a lot of prosperity, but I think it’s a good idea that the humans are on top of the algorithms and not the algorithms on top of the humans,” said the WEF president.

While recognizing the potential of AI to create productivity and prosperity in the world, Brende also said that one of the downsides is the trillions of dollars lost to cybercrime, and that China and the US should come to regulatory agreements to combat that.

“And $10 trillion USD can be lost annually in cybercrime by 2025, and I think both China and the US have to agree that that is not a good use of money — that should be stopped now,” he added.

While the US and China battle for AI supremacy, the WEF president said he was concerned about the “global south” being left behind, especially Africa, where only 20 percent of the population has internet access and large swaths still don’t have reliable electricity.

With developed nations and big tech platforms being the “winners” in the AI race, Brende turned back to the US and China, stating:

“I do hope that there is enough self-interest, and they do see that it is in their self-interest from the big players to agree on some traffic rules.”

Apart from regulations and competition between the US and China, another key point concerning the geopolitics of AI was how to power data centers and where that power was coming from.

