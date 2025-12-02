AI company Prezent reaches latest milestone following recognition as top software company in 2025

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector.

Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Ahead of the new year, the organization has released the latest listings to recognize the innovators that have caught its attention in 2025. This year AI enterprise Prezent was named as one of the Top 50 Software Companies of 2025 and the Top 25 AI Companies of 2025.

Further, CEO and Founder Rajat Mishra was also honored as one of the Software Report’s Top AI Executives of 2025.

These recognitions follow on from a transformative year for the company, which has seen the AI-powered business communication startup exceed expectations, secure a $400 billion dollar valuation and embark an ambitious new strategy to disrupt the traditional agency model for good.

The rise of AI-powered business communication

In addition to being named as one of the top software companies for 2025, the Sofware Report also included Prezent in its list of 25 AI companies breaking the mold this year.

This year’s awardees are capitalizing on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to drive innovation across industries. Beyond the practical applications, these companies are also striking the delicate balance between democratizing AI and building proprietary and safety-focused models for specific enterprise or ethical needs.

Prezent CEO Rajat Mishra

As AI continues to usher in a new era of productivity, these companies will continue to lead the charge, automating workflows, reducing risk, and optimizing essential business functions.

For the CEO and Founder of Prezent Rajat Mishra, the goal to democratize access to impactful business communication was the catalyst behind his company.

After seeing how many executives during his career at some of the top Fortune 500 companies continued to fall short with effective communication, he was driven to invest his own money to build a tech-driven solution that could truly address this widespread challenge. Still, the decision to quit a senior executive role at Cisco depended on Mishra’s commitment to the mission of his company: democratizing great business communication.

Prezent officially launched in March 2021, helping business leaders to grow their own ventures thanks to the range of intelligent communication tools on the platform.

Since then, the company has seen an outstanding year of growth in a testament to the widespread demand for AI-powered business communication solutions.

Disrupting the agency status quo for business communication services

In October 2025, Prezent raised an additional $30 million in funding in a round led by Multiplier Capital, Greycroft, and Nomura Strategic Ventures. Now valued at $400 million, the enterprise plans to use the new capital largely for acquisitions.

This is because Prezent believes that current agency models are obsolete, leaving enterprises paying for slow and overpriced content that slows down the pace of work and doesn’t allow for agile use across large organizational workflows.

Following its latest funding round, Prezent acquired Prezentium, a services-led presentation company that operates in the life sciences vertical, founded by Deepti Juturu.

Rajat Mishra, founder and CEO of Prezent AI, explained, “Our north star is to provide experts when you need them and AI acceleration everywhere. That way we deliver the outcome of great business communication – faster, better, cheaper.”

The company is aiming to disrupt the outdated status quo with a bold AI-enabled roll-up strategy to bring the only all-in-one human and AI business communication platform to market.

How Prezent’s proprietary AI goes beyond basic communication solutions

Almost every platform powered by GenAI can produce a generic piece of content. However, generic materials won’t drive business excellence.

Its AI-driven tools go one step further, building audience empathy, structured storylines, high-end designed templates, expert guides, and contextual learning modules.

As a result, Prezent AI is on track to become the first enterprise business communication unicorn thanks to its unique approach to automated business communication intelligence at scale.

Prezent has the ability to shave an average of 70% off the time needed to create a presentation, while also ensuring that the content is clear and engaging thanks to thanks to sophisticated business storytelling capabilities driven by an AI co-pilot called ASTRID.

AI’s untapped potential to disrupt corporate use cases

McKinsey research sizes the long-term AI opportunity at $4.4 trillion in added productivity growth potential from corporate use cases.

For business leaders, effective communication can help out with everything from sales pitches to employee engagement. With Prezent, the tools needed to make this happen can be accessed by everyone.

Mishra explained that, “The average enterprise has 15 different agencies and tools for business communication, which is inefficient and ineffective.”

Prezent challenges the traditional agency-consulting model and serves many F2000 life sciences and technology companies at scale by streamlining the provision of business communication services. In the future, the company aims to deliver a complete AI + human-augmented lifecycle solution and the acquisition of Prezentium marks a bold step forward, helping the company combine advanced AI, domain-specific software, and human expertise into one system.