Vendavo partners with Ness, enters a new era of scalable value creation

About a decade ago, Software as a Service (SaaS) was disrupting the tech world from top to bottom. The dawn of SaaS changed the tech industry forever and transformed how digital products were used by organizations.

Today, with endless solutions on the market, it remains a highly important part of the tech industry. However, the past few years have seen AI replace SaaS as the new disruptive force.

Vendavo is a global SaaS leader, known for driving commercial excellence across industries thanks to its digital solutions. The enterprise helps global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth and profitability with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions.

AI is rapidly changing what it means to build high-performance software products and the best ways to drive value through efficiency. However, AI isn’t replacing SaaS. According to McKinsey, this burgeoning era for the tech industry is much more combinatorial, noting “AI+SaaS adds the intelligence and automation potential of AI with the scalability and accessibility of cloud-based software.”

To upgrade its own software business models and those it provides for its customers, Vendavo is entering a major partnership with Ness Digital Engineering (Ness). Ness announced the partnership this week in a move that will see the two enterprise organizations partner up and apply AI across Vendavo’s Product Engineering Lifecycle to drive sustained and scalable value creation.

AI-enabled innovation for a global SaaS leader

Today, India is the emerging services factory of the world. Its share in global services exports has more than doubled over the last 18 years. Yet it’s also important to note that the composition of these exports is shifting from traditional IT services to higher-value engineering and AI-led capabilities.

Ness is at the forefront of the transformation. The company is a global provider of Intelligent Data and Software Engineering services, specializing in data, AI, and cloud-powered solutions that drive innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

As Vendavo’s Professional Services and Engineering Excellence partner, Ness will support an AI-first engineering transformation to accelerate innovation and strengthen product competitiveness.

Vendavo CEO Sharath Dorbala

“As a market leader, we consistently look ahead to what the next generation of commercial enterprise platforms should deliver. To further improve our innovation, velocity and engineering performance, we chose Ness for their Intelligent Engineering expertise and AI-first approach,” explained Sharath Dorbala, CEO of Vendavo.

With over 25 years of engineering expertise and its proprietary data and software platforms and accelerators, Ness helps enterprises modernize systems, accelerate product development, and achieve scalable impact with speed and precision.

The new partnership will ensure Vendavo can tap into this wealth of expertise and the most innovative AI-powered technologies.

“Their ability to transform without increasing cost, embed GenAI deeply into our product frameworks, and elevate our teams into a globally consistent, high-performance culture makes this partnership a strategic accelerator of Vendavo’s long-term growth and competitive advantage,” Dorbalo continued.

Leveraging AI engineering across Vendavo’s global product portfolio

Ness will lead this multi-year initiative, architecting a product-centered modernization program focused on AI-enabled delivery, talent capability enhancement, and improved engineering velocity.

Its own software engineering products will be used to lead this ambitious transformation. Ness will establish the Vendavo Intelligent Engineering Center, using Ness ATONIS™, its AI engineering workbench, along with proprietary accelerators and Intelligent Engineering tools to increase the speed at which Vendavo can bring new software products to market and its customers.

Further, the Vendavo Intelligent Engineering Center will ensure that software can be created efficiently through reusable components, KPI-driven governance, and automation-first delivery.

“Vendavo exemplifies the vision of modern product organizations that embrace transformation to stay ahead. As a leader in intelligent engineering and enterprise-grade professional services, Ness enables global enterprises to accelerate modernization and adopt AI at scale,” Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness commented.

Using product innovation to build market lead

The new partnership will also see the creation of the Vendavo Innovation Studio for rapid experimentation and Vendavo University to develop future-ready talent. Through its professional services capabilities, Ness will deploy specialized engineering talent and operating models to scale innovation and delivery performance for Vendavo.

Vendevo serves over 11,000 customers worldwide with price optimization, CPQ (configure–price–quote), and rebate management solutions. Providing quality software across such a vast customer base requires the latest tech innovations. The company is proactively reshaping its product development strategy to remain ahead of market expectations.

“We are proud to serve as Vendavo’s transformation partner by combining AI-first product innovation, engineering modernization, and sustained productivity impact to strengthen Vendavo’s global market position,” Dr Tinaikar concluded.