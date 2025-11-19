New partnerships accelerate digital health as AI continues to redefine orthopedics

The convergence of AI, specialized software, and clinical expertise is creating a new paradigm in orthopedic patient care.

To take advantage of this megatrend, ProVoyance™ and intive have announced a partnership that exemplifies this growing trend toward integrated digital solutions.

Operating under the ProVoyance™ powered by intive, the collaboration is looking to advance AI-powered orthopedic devices which, according to a recent report, is an industry valued at approximately $60-63 billion USD in 2024 and one that is projected to exceed $80 billion USD by 2032.

The initiative responds to the important need to modernize clinical workflows through technologies that not only meet rigorous regulatory standards, but also deliver measurable impacts on surgical efficiency and precision.

From a statement by the companies, the initiative is looking to: “establishing a blueprint for AI-driven innovation in healthcare.”

intive is a global technology company with more than 2,000 professionals that is dedicated to developing digital experiences that blend technical excellence with customer centricity. ProVoyance™ leverages its data-driven approach to transform medical device companies.

Tangible results setting new standards in the market

Through this expanded collaboration, the enterprises are looking to address the problems faced in healthcare technology.

Claudio González, CTO & EVP at intive

Explain Claudio González, CTO & EVP at intive, “We’re bridging the gap between traditional medical device manufacturing and healthcare’s digital future.”

“Integrating AI into clinical imaging workflows enables surgeons to diagnose, plan, and execute procedures with a level of precision previously unattainable,” added the executive.

The solutions include Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) in addition to comprehensive support from concept to regulatory approval, AI-enhanced device improvements that integrate seamlessly into clinical environments, and 3D visualization platforms that radically transform surgical planning.

A new care delivery model

Matt Miller, Head of Technology Development at ProVoyance™.

According to a press release from the companies, the collaboration is looking to advance technological development in order to focus on creating real clinical value.

For Matt Miller, Head of Technology Development at ProVoyance™, the differential value lies in complementary expertise.

“This partnership uniquely positions us to transform clinical processes and create new opportunities. The resulting solutions enable healthcare providers to optimize time, reduce costs, and most importantly, improve patient outcomes.”

The partnership also represents a case study in how strategic partnerships can accelerate meaningful innovation in healthcare.

In a field where precision is paramount, integrating complementary capabilities appears to be the most effective path to bringing the future of medicine into the present.