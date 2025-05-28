As the tech talent shortage continues, Ness Digital Engineering nurtures its rising stars

Talent in the tech industry has long been a hot commodity. Yet in today’s world, the proliferation of digital tools and data-driven products means that almost every C-suite is looking at how to bolster their high-performing tech divisions.

The trend means that talent is in increasingly high demand. It’s estimated that the US tech workforce will grow at twice the rate of the overall US workforce.

Meanwhile, a survey featured in Deloitte found that 70% of technical workers had multiple job offers when they took their most recent roles.

The pressure is mounting for companies to retain their star performers that make significant contributions to the company.

And while the rise of sophisticated AI tools had some questioning whether roles would become obsolete, the best leaders recognize that top talent is needed more than ever to guide projects to success, creative innovative new products or launch an award winning campaign.

In 2025, many are choosing to double-down on workplace development initiatives that not only nurture a pipeline of talent from within, but take steps to improve staff retention rates by celebrating excellence and supporting rising stars.

Ahead of the pack for talent development

This week Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global digital services transformation company, was recognized with the 2025 BEST Award by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) – a highly sought-after recognition that celebrates organizations able to demonstrate the direct impact that talent has on enterprise success.

Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar

Said Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness Digital Engineering, “Talent is at the heart of everything we do, and our continued success depends on empowering our people to grow with the evolving demands of the industry. This award is a proud reflection of the strong learning culture we’ve built at Ness Digital Engineering, one that prioritizes continuous development, curiosity, and future-readiness.”

The company’s commitment to learning and development is demonstrated in the results of the award, which noted that 94% of the organization actively participated in learning in 2024 with no signs of slowing in 2025.

It also suggests that Ness is playing close attention to external employment trends to get ahead of the pack. A 2025 survey of over 1,000 full-time employees across the U.S. found that 79% of Gen Z employees and 75% of Millennials said they’d actively look for a new job if their current employer didn’t offer upskilling opportunities.

Yet the most effective training programs are ones that align closely with business goals. Here, the Ness Academy connects the dots between continuous professional development and emerging industry demand to build future-ready talent and enrich company culture.

A strategic approach to talent

The 2025 BEST Award is a testament to the results that Ness has already achieved with its training and development programs, including the Ness Academy.

However, these were far from a happy accident. Instead, the results that caught the attention of the judges at ATD are the result of a comprehensive talent development strategy.

Elizabeth Rafferty

According to Elizabeth Rafferty, Chief People Officer at Ness Digital Engineering, “At Ness, our people strategy is deeply intertwined with business outcomes. We’ve built learning pathways that are personalized, practical, and aligned with future skills.”

“This recognition by ATD reaffirms our belief that when we invest in our people, we don’t just build better careers, we build a stronger, more resilient organization,” added the executive.

For Ness, its talent development strategy brings together five key pillars.

First, the company ensures that all employees have the latest digital skills that support both career growth and client satisfaction. This includes a comprehensive certification program in Data, Cloud, UI, Agile, DevOps, and GenAI, along with graduate and partner initiatives.

NessNext ensures that the best talent can rise to the surface, taking active steps to improve internal mobility through upskilling and rotating associates.

The digital enterprise leader also recognizes the importance of building a strong internal leadership pipeline that improves long-term business continuity and performance. This is achieved through programs like Ness Certified Engineering Lead, Gravitas, iLead, and ‘Data to Story.’

The SkillNess Repository offers real-time skill profiling and enables targeted talent deployment and development.

Finally, a continuous culture of learning is nurtured through round tables, fireside chats and the Tech Tribe to drive high-impact results and programs that give employees the skills they need to perform to their full potential

Talent: the Invaluable business resource for 2025

Since 2003, the BEST Awards have recognized organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development.

“These 57 BEST organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and doing so in innovative ways,” said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. “Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people.”

