Prezent launches My Workspace to ensure AI-powered presentation software works as tool, not a burden

In an ideal scenario, professionals in 2025 should be able to leverage a personal suite of software apps that seamlessly integrate within an organization’s systems to meaningfully save time and boost productivity.

In reality, we often find that our time and attention are sapped as we juggle between an array of options. In fact, according to a recent article in Fast Company, high achievers pay close attention to the risk of distraction that accompanies software solutions.

Still, that’s just half of the picture.

When it comes time to use AI or creative software, it’s no secret that the output of these tools is often limited to the data and inputs that it has access to. However, controls around how apps are allowed to access file stores and how data is handled within an organization mean that professionals often have to manage file uploads and access manually.

In turn, this drains time further and detracts from the usefulness of software that should be a tool, not a burden.

To address this and help professionals access a meaningful productivity boost by using software to create professional business presentations, AI-powered startup Prezent has announced the launch of My Workspace.

A central hub for audience-ready presentations

Digging through disorganized files, re-uploading the same documents, and waiting for content to process still eats up valuable time.

This can end up cancelling out the benefits of AI when it comes to saving time and boosting productivity.

My Workspace is a central hub designed to build slide decks and presentations at even faster speeds by giving the company’s suite of AI-powered solutions access to the content it needs to create tailored presentations that resonate with audiences.

With a central filestore available on its platform, professionals no longer need to reu-pload files multiple times or wait for files to process. My Workspace isn’t a new feature, but rather the foundational building block enabling businesses and enterprise users to store, organize, and reuse all the assets that power their presentations.

With a personal vault of content to hand, My Workspace interacts with other features from the company including Auto Generator and Slide Library. The content hub also works across tools like Synthesis and Template Converter to make sure users always have the files they need at their fingertips.

Personalization and productivity in one

The new solution also helps individuals move faster when building communication materials from the AI-powered startup. These benefits are multiplied when applied across entire teams.

Projects, tags, and search tools make it easy to stay on top of your content. Once uploaded and organized, team leaders can share this with relevant groups or across the whole organization. Whether it’s sales or marketing, C-suite leadership or finance, a well organized content filestore with appropriate tagging means every discipline in the organization can build meaningful presentations even more quickly.

Team leaders can ensure that important documents or files are readily available to the users who need them, reducing the amount of time spent on edits and review. My Workspace also includes a handy search bar to help all users on the account easily find the files they need, whether it’s an Excel spreadsheet with the latest figures, research links for a funding bid or brand visuals and creative references to bring the slides to life.

This highlights how Prezent, as a company, is continually finding ways to help teams do more.

The CEO of Prezent, Rajat Mishra, recently shared his thoughts on how we can use AI as a tool, not a replacement. “Just as generative AI tools can boost a developer’s productivity, they can also empower professionals in business communication to craft compelling narratives faster and more effectively than ever before,” said the CEO.

Privacy and compliance

Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen copyright come back into the spotlight of conversations around GenAI.

The U.S. Copyright Office published a new report on how the industry can tackle AI training when protected materials are involved.

While this is focused more on public tools like ChatGPT that train on public data sources like online internet materials, it highlights widespread concerns about how sensitive information is used by LLMs that run AI tools.

Here, companies that use My Workspace can rest assured that the files are never used to train AI models. Instead, files are pre-processed to help generate faster and more accurate presentations, while keeping data secure, private and GDPR-compliant.

This gives professionals the best of both worlds. Teams can save time spent crafting nuanced communication materials with AI features that use any file as context. Yet at the same time, company data and IP aren’t compromised during the process. For professionals in industries like finance or pharmaceuticals, this is often a major concern that can obstruct the use of AI tools.

The announcement also shows progress after Prezent raised $20 million in March of 2025 to develop and refine its AI models for different use cases and expand into new markets.

As such, the launch of My Workspace marks the latest milestone in Prezent’s mission to democratize access to premium communication tools.