“Fair screening is a win-win”: Get Covered bets on transparent pet friendly rentals  

Few contemporary customs tie humanity to its prehistoric predecessors; civilization, urban life, agriculture, industrial workforces, fire cooking, and nuclear families are all, in fact, more modern advancements. Yet, pets appear in nearly every culture and society throughout human history. Simply put, pet tenancy is the great unifier of generations, apparently satisfying a deeper, complicated and universal human need.

In modern history, however, the relationship has not been as interpersonal as it is now: according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) State of the Industry Report for 2025, the pet industry in the U.S. alone has reached expenditures of $152 billion USD, with 94 million American families owning at least one pet. Over a fourth of Gen Z considers pets to be their children, and pet attachment is now recognized as a legitimate clinical factor, influencing mental health treatment, for instance.

As it happens, society frequently influences legislation, bottom-up: Spanish law now recognizes animals as sentient beings, requiring animal welfare to be considered even in divorce proceedings; the French Senate adopted an animal protection bill in 2021, increasing fines and recommended sentence times for those convicted for animal cruelty; and Colombia passed its landmark Empathy Law in December, 2025, obliging public education institutions to integrate animal protection lessons into their curriculums.

Regardless, a gap remains: irrespective of how closely bound humans and their furry companions are – and how much this relationship is expected to intensify – only 10% of rental properties in the U.S. allow animal companions without restrictions.

Brandon Tobman

Image credit: Courtesy of Get Covered

Get Covered, a New York-based insurance technology company, works with stakeholders across the board – from tenants and property managers to agencies – to ensure that they make informed decisions. GetPawtected, the company’s latest initiative, is designed to streamline pet approvals for residential properties while fostering fairness and inclusivity: it includes $100,000 dog bite liability coverage, centralized tools, and streamlined pet registration.

The Sociable spoke to Brandon Tobman, CEO of Get Covered, about the real need for GetPawtected amid rising pet ownership – while America’s renter population continues to surge.

Do owners of properties that call themselves ‘pet-friendly’ often mean something different than renters expect? What’s the biggest misconception on both sides?

For residents, it is frequently a problem when the property advertises as being “pet friendly” because they think that their 70-pound black lab will be treated like a human resident. Residents are oftentimes disappointed when their pets are over the 35 pound limit, are on the aggressive or banned breed list, or have to pay a $250 pet rent each month. The feedback we’ve heard is that residents are often shocked at the hidden cost of having an animal at the property that was supposedly “pet friendly.”

Meanwhile, owners and management staff are jaded by dogs because they destroy property. Owners are afraid of the scratch marks on the doors and cabinets, the stained carpet, the soiled landscape, and the potential liability for dogs attacking other animals or people.

If most pet owners are responsible, why does the system still act as if the opposite was true?

One serious incident outweighs many responsible pet owners in a property management company’s mind: bad pet ownership is loud and recorded if it escalates, while responsible owners are quiet and unseen.

Unfortunately, pet owners are not rewarded for good behavior, only punished for bad.

What’s the real fear behind pet restrictions, damage, liability, or the lack of reliable information once a renter moves in?

The real fear isn’t pets, but the uncertainty that comes with them; once a renter and pet moves in, it is very difficult and expensive to have them leave, which is why screening is important before the lease is signed.

How do operators who have improved their pet evaluation processes see differences in their business outcomes?

Pet owners will stay longer when they are respected and underwood. Moving with pets isn’t always easy, so once they find a place with fair pet policies, they are less likely to move. According to data from the Pet-Inclusive Housing Initiative, residents in pet-friendly housing stay on average 21% longer than those in non-pet-friendly housing. Units that remove breeds and weight restrictions specifically often lease 10-15 days faster than those with strict limits, too.

One major operator even reported that, by shifting from a flat “no-pets” policy to a tiered pet screening model, they saw a 70% reduction in unauthorized pets, as residents felt more comfortable with being honest as the rules were fair and transparent.

In terms of property managers – they feel more justified being able to intervene when expectations are documented ahead of time.

On the flipside, 82% of tenants with pets report difficulty finding rental units that accept their animals; fair processes are a win-win on all sides.

Featured image: A.C. via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article mentions clients of an Espacio portfolio company.