First Financial Federal Credit Union prioritizes empathy with Ribbon partnership for inheritance claims 

When our loved ones pass on, it can be one of the most traumatic events imaginable. Unfortunately, the stress of the grieving process can be added to significantly when dealing with the paperwork of the deceased.

To put it frankly: the inheritance process is difficult enough.

Bereaved families can be supported by a clear and transparent system that deals with all claims with respect and personalized support.

This week, the First Financial Federal Credit Union announced a new partnership with leading inheritance experience platform, Ribbon that promises to ease the burden of inheritance claims with optimized customer service support.

“Our members trust us to be there for them through every stage of life,” said First Financial President and CEO, Eric Church.

“This partnership with Ribbon will strengthen that trust by offering a thoughtful, guided inheritance experience that reflects our commitment to financial wellness and family support,” added the executive.

Easing the burden of inheritance claims

As the First Financial Federal Credit Union collaboration with Ribbon kicks off, members can expect a more empathetic, streamlined inheritance process.

Inheritors no longer need to spend time trying to sift through paperwork to find answers about policy claims or wait on hold to speak to an advisor during this stressful period.

This is all thanks to a modern, self-serve digital experience that customers can access on the Ribbon platform.

In addition, it helps staff at the Credit Union to focus on providing the very best customer support and personalized care by automating key stages of the service through the digital platform. By being hands-on with members during the bereavement process, First Financial Federal Credit Union reinforces its commitment to building lifelong relationships across generations.

Saeid Kian, CEO & Founder of Ribbon

This is especially key if we remember that the families dealing with the claims of the deceased are likely to be from a younger, digitally confident generation. While manual customer support may have been the best way to reach older members, the First Financial Federal Credit Union recognizes the importance of digital solutions through its partnership with Ribbon.

“We are thrilled to partner with First Financial as they lead with empathy and innovation,” said Saeid Kian, CEO & Founder of Ribbon. “Together, we will provide families with the care and clarity they need during life transitions, while ensuring the credit union continues to grow and thrive for generations to come.”

Empathy at scale

First Financial is a member-owned credit union serving businesses, hospitals, and school systems throughout the Baltimore and Eastern Shore areas.

With a focus on helping members live financially well, it offers a variety of tools, services, and rewards.

Thanks to Ribbon, the credit union is able to offer empathy at scale with a guided and human-centered process for bereaved families, save staff resources through automation and reduced administrative burden and retain and grow memberships by creating a positive experience for inheritors and ensuring long-term engagement.

By transforming the inheritance experience, the organization is looking to simplify processes for grieving families, reduce operational inefficiencies, and strengthen connections with the next generation of members.