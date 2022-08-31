Horasis India Meeting heads to Vietnam to discuss South, Southeast Asia economic opportunities

Vietnam is very young, upwardly striving, and taking business away from China as manufacturing shifts south. As it gains in economic and manufacturing power and expands massive infrastructure projects, other countries in the region have taken note and begun opening up trade partnerships.

This is why Horasis, a global visions community dedicated to inspiring our future will be host its annual India meeting between September 25th to 26th in Binh Duong New City, in a joint effort between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Binh Duong’s Provincial government, and the meeting’s primary sponsor Becamex IDC.

This year’s India meeting will bring 300 of the most senior members of the Horasis community together to discuss India’s future while providing a platform for leaders from emerging markets and their global counterparts to discuss sustainable growth strategies and tackle the most significant challenges facing the country.

Delegates from India and abroad will also discuss Vietnam’s role as a hub for expansion into Southeast Asia as the rapidly modernizing nation.

The global economy continues to face lingering challenges left over from the pandemic, while world leaders are forced to come to terms with the new era of volatility.

Topics for this year’s sessions will center around lessons we’ve learned over the past 2 years including what lies ahead for the future of Indian manufacturing, sustainability, and digital currencies, and how India’s government decision-making and its business decision-making apparatuses were revitalized by the pandemic.

Founded in 2009 by Dr. Frank Jurgen-Richter, Horasis India Meeting has become one of the most important annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts.

To register for the Horasis India Meeting, visit here.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company