How AI is transforming the sales process from top to bottom

AI promises to disrupt a number of traditional roles in the workplace, and sales is one profession that is likely to experience some of the most significant disruption.

Some forecasts predict that up to 80% of sales will be entirely replaced by AI.

Startups in space are driving this revolution with specialized AI tools for sales. Here is a breakdown of how AI is transforming 80% of the sales process in 2026.

The 80% Automation of Routine Tasks

Traditional sales and marketing methods lead to a shocking $2 trillion in wasted costs and lost revenue potential. This is because roughly 80% of a salesperson’s time is spent on administrative busywork associated with prospecting, qualifying leads, scheduling, and data entry.

AI is helping to recoup much of this waste and build much more efficient sales functions by rapidly automating high-volume, transactional, and administrative tasks.

However, this isn’t just about automating simple tasks. The technology is increasingly able to handle executive functions for business development and sales development teams. For example, AI-powered agents are adept at handling initial lead generation and nurturing high-value prospects through personalized outreach. This not only saves time, but it also means that the sales function can now work around the clock and across time zones.

For example, Myuser is one startup that’s launched a platform that uses advanced AI to source leads, craft hyper-personalized outreach, and book meetings with zero human input, giving businesses a one-click path to accelerated growth.

AI is also capable of supporting the entire sales pipeline for simple, transactional sales, guiding the buyer through each stage of the funnel, from initial contact through to sending out the final contract. By automating entire sales funnels, companies can generate thousands of dollars of revenue with much lower overheads.

Three High-Impact Applications for AI in Sales

If we look beyond AI’s ability to automate administrative processes, there are several high-impact areas.

It’s always been critical that sellers understand market trends, business priorities and how to position their solution for each buyer’s needs. However, until recently, they lacked the tools to conduct deep research on every individual prospect.

Ibrahim Hasanov, Founder of MyUser

Now, AI can take care of the lion’s share of this time-intensive task, meaning that executives can head onto a call armed with deep insights that increase the chance that a deal will be closed. Here, companies like the aforementioned Ibrahim Hasanov-backed venture automates the research process, spending 20-minutes analyzing complete LinkedIn history, posts, and engagement for each prospect before sending perfectly tailored outreach.

In fact, Gartner predicts that 95% of seller research and preparation workflows will be initiated by AI by 2027.

Companies are also set to benefit from using AI as a way to create a powerful feedback loop. The technology can analyze customer interactions and sales calls to provide executives with real-time coaching. AI can monitor body language and responses to help the sales team understand how to adjust their approach and tailor pitch information based on these important insights.

The combined impact of AI means that 80% of sales teams using AI report increased revenue. According to McKinsey insights, companies that have adopted new technologies, including AI, are consistently driving their sales teams’ efficiency up by 15%.

The Evolution of the Sales Executive

The widespread adoption of AI in sales means that the roles of the executive is rapidly changing. The prevailing sentiment in 2026 is that AI won’t replace sales, but “people using AI will replace people”.

This means that the role of the sales professional is evolving, not disappearing. While AI handles routine tasks, high-stakes, complex, relationship-driven deals still require human empathy, creativity, and trust-building. As a result, sales professionals will transform from ‘Order-Takers’ to ‘Strategic Advisors’.

The rise of AI will also give rise to the 80/20 rule of productivity. The top performers will use AI to further enhance their performance, while the bottom 80% of staff who only perform manual, repetitive tasks are most at risk of displacement.

In 2026, sales executives need to get ahead of the curve and learn how to master the latest AI tools on the market to future-proof their skill set and improve their sales performance.

The future of sales is AI-native

AI has already had a transformative impact on the function of the sales team. Looking ahead, the future of sales will be defined by an AI-augmented, hybrid model where 80% of the tasks are automated, allowing top-performing sales executives to excel with high-value, human-led strategic sales tasks.