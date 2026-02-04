How LG NOVA and Aurion Capital are building global pathways to innovation 

This past month saw several major developments for innovation ecosystems across the globe.

LG NOVA, the innovation and venture arm of LG Electronics, and Aurion Capital are both working to deepen cross-border collaborations and build a more interconnected innovation ecosystem across Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the U.S.

Their latest engagement in the UAE in particular highlights a growing emphasis on university-anchored innovation hubs that connect talent, capital and industry at scale.

A new innovation hub at the University of Sharjah

According to a recent report, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, met last month with representatives from LG NOVA and Aurion Capital to discuss the founding of an Innovation Hub at the University of Sharjah.

University of Sharjah

The University of Sharjah is an Emirati private national university founded in 1997 that is located in University City, Sharjah in the UAE.

The center would be designed to support joint technology development, research commercialization, and business acceleration in part of wider efforts to further strategic collaboration opportunities.

The proposed hub would collaborate closely with LG NOVA’s existing innovation centers in Silicon Valley and West Virginia, creating a transcontinental network that enables startups, researchers, and corporate partners to co-develop and pilot emerging technologies.

Said Ali Diallo (article’s featured photo), “The University of Sharjah is a vital partner in building an integrated innovation network in the region.”

Bringing innovations to market through academic collaboration

By embedding the center within a leading academic institution, the initiative aims to bridge academic research with real-world industrial applications.

In particular, Prof. Agamy underscored that partnerships with global technology leaders like LG are a cornerstone of the University of Sharjah’s strategic plan.

“Forging collaborations with global industrial powerhouses empowers our students and researchers to translate ideas into impactful innovations,” added the leader, emphasizing the role of international partnerships in furthering the university’s research and innovation.

Aurion Capital’s role in the collaboration reflects its broader global investment plans. During the meeting, discussions also focused on the University of Sharjah’s participation in the fund’s new global investment initiative, which seeks to build durable bridges between Asia, the GCC, and the U.S. through a network of regional innovation hubs.

These hubs are designed to foster cross-border deal flow, support emerging technologies, and enable founders to scale internationally with access to global markets and expertise.

A strategic network of innovation hubs

The initiative builds on Aurion Capital and NovaWave Capital’s recent expansion efforts in the U.S. including a new strategic presence in Arizona. The Arizona initiative reflects a focus on positioning itself within key U.S. innovation corridors, strengthening ties between American technology ecosystems and fast-growing markets in the Middle East and Asia.

By aligning regional hubs across multiple geographies, the funds aims to power a globally connected innovation platform that supports both early-stage ventures and growth-stage companies.

For LG NOVA, partnerships such as the one under discussion in Sharjah reinforce its mandate to work with external innovators, universities, and investors to explore new business models and next-generation technologies beyond LG’s traditional core businesses.