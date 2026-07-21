How Prezent Vivo 1.0 balances speed, cost and accuracy for AI-powered medical communications 

For companies in the life sciences industry, medical communications has always been a core pillar of progress. Whether connecting with peers at a medical conference, updating stakeholders on the latest clinical trial, or explaining the benefits of a new drug to a patient community, the focus for communication materials is rooted in accuracy and academic rigor.

This means that MedComms agencies and specialists have worked alongside life sciences and biopharma companies to develop appropriate materials with expert messaging. However, the focus on accuracy means that turnaround times aren’t always quick and the associated costs mean that not every project can go through an expert agency.

While the rise of AI has been an interesting development in terms of speed, the accuracy needed for MedComms means that it hasn’t been a reliable tool for companies in life sciences.

Prezent Vivo is the communications platform trusted by more than 150 Life Sciences companies, including 45 of the world’s top 50 BioPharma organizations, thanks to its unique ability to deliver accurate medical content at speed without losing human accountability.

Now, the company has launched an reimagined AI-native platform known as Prezent Vivo 1.0.

Bringing interactive AI to life sciences with Prezent Vivo 1.0

The launch of Prezent Vivo 1.0 will help Medical Affairs and Commercial teams create high-quality communications faster, with expert oversight and lower costs thanks to a reimagined AI-native platform featuring an interactive content studio, AI-generated scientific posters, overnight editorial services, and Fixed-Price Projects.

“Scientific breakthroughs only matter when they’re communicated effectively,” said Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Prezent. “Prezent Vivo 1.0 brings AI and human expertise together to help Life Sciences teams move from discovery to better patient outcomes, faster.”

At the core of Prezent Vivo 1.0 is a reimagined AI-native platform. The interactive content studio combines conversational AI, expert services, and seamless access to enterprise and scientific data sources thanks to over 25 integrations, including PubMed, Veeva and Microsoft Copilot.

While teams can experiment with drafts and visuals, Astrid, Prezent’s AI agent for life sciences, makes sure that brand compliance, regulatory language, and clinical evidence structures are there from the very first draft.

In regard to the new release, Francine Carrick, President, Prezent Vivo, explained: “Prezent Vivo 1.0 gives Life Sciences teams the flexibility to work the way they need, with AI, experts, or a combination of both, helping them reduce costs without compromising scientific quality.”

A self-serve platform that empowers teams

The built-in AI tools on the self-serve platform empower teams to produce communications materials without losing sight of brand or compliance goals. This empowers teams to do more independently.

For example, conference season is extremely important for the life science industry. Research and development milestones are often shared at these closed events through conference posters. While these may not be as high-stakes as an annual report, teams still need to ensure they present a polished, professional poster to attendees.

One of the key additions to Prezent Vivo 1.0 is AI-generated scientific posters. Astrid transforms abstracts, publications, clinical study reports, spreadsheets, and other scientific source materials into congress-ready, publication-quality posters in minutes.

Prezent Vivo 1.0 has now introduced Fixed-Price Projects, a fully managed service that combines AI-native speed with expert scientific oversight to deliver agency-quality medical communications in 24 to 72 hours at more than 50% lower cost than traditional agency models.

Here, the Fixed-Price Projects offer three service options that include Competitive Intelligence 360, AdBoard Insights for advisory board meetings, and the 72-hour delivery of scientific posters for accepted abstracts.

Overnight editorial for high-stakes projects

While self-service and fixed-price projects cover most of the bases, there are still some projects that will require more attention. Prezent Vivo 1.0 offers the support of dedicated subject matter experts through its overnight editorial services.

Deepti Jurutu, Co-founder of Prezent Vivo, explains that an integrated solution was the driving force behind the new release

“Prezent Vivo’s customers wanted one partner that could support every type of communication their teams create. Whether they’re generating a scientific poster in minutes or outsourcing an advisory board project, they expect the same speed, scientific precision, compliance, and quality. Prezent Vivo 1.0 release delivers exactly that.”

Prezent Vivo combines purpose-built AI with expert medical communications services, enabling teams to move seamlessly between AI-powered content creation and expert support based on the needs of each project.