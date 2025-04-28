Nisum, Applied AI Consulting partner-up to turn the promise of AI into tangible results

Across industries, AI has been promised as the magic bullet, poised to solve different business challenges while offering efficient operations and increased profits. Yet the reality of adoption isn’t quite as straightforward.

Instead of streamlined success, outdated systems, tangled integrations, and elusive ROI have left companies stuck at the starting line. Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence revealed that “the share of businesses scrapping most of their AI initiatives increased to 42% this year, up from 17% last year.”

However, two technology leaders, Nisum and Applied AI Consulting (AAIC), are joining forces to tackle the root of the problem. Their new partnership is designed to make AI adoption fast, secure, and genuinely effective for enterprise teams struggling under the weight of AI adoption complexity.

With a full-stack AI support system and a clear focus on outcomes, they aim to turn the promise of AI into tangible results, helping businesses modernize, automate, and scale with confidence.

Outdated systems, siloed tools, and uncertain ROI keep AI stuck in the lab

The futuristic promise of AI is alluring for every business, from those in manufacturing and healthcare to finance and education, but for most, adoption has proven much more complex than first anticipated. Outdated legacy systems, unclear ROI, and complications regarding integrating systems remain persistent hurdles to adoption.

Despite a projected near tripling of AI spending in 2025, many organizations struggle to demonstrate clear financial returns. A Lenovo-commissioned IDC study found that proving ROI is the top barrier to AI adoption, with 37% of management expressing skepticism about AI’s value.

Further complicating the matter, AI development and adoption is often stalled in early stages. Two-thirds of businesses admitted to being stuck in generative AI pilot phases and unable to transition into production, according to Informatica. This highlights a clear disconnect: AI budgets and spending are on the rise, while many companies are yet to experience tangible operational improvements and clear returns.

It appears that for many businesses, the AI landscape remains more aspirational than transformational. However, there is hope on the horizon.

A partnership to make enterprise AI adoption fast, secure, and actually useful

Nisum—a global specialized technology consulting partner with deep expertise in digital commerce, cloud solutions, and AI-driven transformation—has just partnered with AAIC, an AWS Advanced Solutions Partner specializing in AI and cloud acceleration, to help eliminate friction in enterprise AI adoption.

The partnership is rolling out a comprehensive AI support platform designed to cover the full spectrum of IT needs—from cloud modernization and intelligent automation to streamlined IT operations. Backed by experts from leading cloud providers, the initiative combines deep technical knowledge with a results-driven approach.

At the heart of the offering is a strategic focus: proving value early, aligning tools to business goals, and ensuring adoption through tailored proposals and measurable ROI. Teams provide hands-on workshops for AI and cloud readiness, helping businesses move quickly from pilot projects to real-world impact, with continued support for long-term scalability.

IT teams get relief—and results

By combining expertise, the partnership aims to produce several joint projects, with the first being OpsPilot. An AI-powered, agentic production engineer built to support IT teams facing alert fatigue and limited resources. Designed to dramatically boost efficiency, OpsPilot can reduce incident resolution times by up to 90%, execute runbooks in just two minutes (compared to the typical 20), and autonomously manage tickets, gather evidence, and respond to system alarms.

IMB reports that 56% of businesses are delaying major investments in generative AI until they have clarity on AI standards and regulations, and 72% of executives report they’re forgoing generative AI benefits due to concerns about ethics. Therefore, importantly, OpsPilot has been built with enterprise-grade privacy in mind—offering no data retention and full compliance from the ground up.

This innovation complements Nisum’s growing AI toolkit, which includes automated code migration to reduce downtime risks, GenAI-driven recommendations to support application modernization, and seamless cloud integration that optimizes for performance, cost-efficiency, and scalability.

As enterprises grapple with the complexities of AI adoption, this partnership offers a much-needed path forward—one built on speed, security, and measurable outcomes.

This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company