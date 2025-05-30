Pet Health Meets Convenience: New Partnership Aims to Empower Pet Owners with At-Home Testing

Innovative Pet Lab, a science-forward company offering at-home health tests for pets, today announced a new partnership with Independent Pet Supply Distributors, a trusted and highly respected supplier of premium pet products. Through this partnership, more pet parents across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and Hawaii will have access to Innovative Pet Lab’s at-home health tests.

Within a market overloaded by products that over-promise and under-deliver, Innovative Pet Lab’s science-backed screening tools are a breath of fresh air for pet parents and veterinarians seeking early and actionable insights to improve the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs.

At-home tests include the Comprehensive Gut Check, which analyzes key biomarkers related to gut health, providing clear, personalized recommendations to support digestion, immunity, and overall wellness. As well as the Stress Test, which measures long-term cortisol levels rather than short-term spikes, providing a more accurate picture of how ongoing stress may be affecting a pet’s health.

With over 30 years of experience bringing innovative solutions that enhance the wellbeing of pets to independent pet retailers, Independent Pet Supply Distributors was a natural fit for making these tools available to more pet parents and veterinarians across the west coast and beyond.

Commenting on the new partnership, Jamie Smith, CEO at Innovative Pet Lab, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Independent Pet Supply to expand access to our at-home pet health testing kits. Their trusted relationships with independent pet retailers and their deep roots in the communities they serve make them the perfect partner. It’s especially meaningful to work with a distributor who shares our commitment to providing only the highest-quality products and supporting brands that prioritize the well-being of pets.”

Neda Khorami, Owner of Independent Pet Supply, added, “We’re excited to partner with Innovative Pet Lab and bring their at-home pet health testing kits to our retail partners. Their commitment to pet wellness aligns with our values, and we’re confident this innovative product will be a strong addition for stores looking to offer smart, science-backed solutions to their customers.”

The partnership is set to begin immediately, with Innovative Pet Lab’s screening tests expected to hit shelves soon.

