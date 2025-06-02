U.S. Fusion Power Plant Design Passes Independent Review

In the global race to develop and commercialize fusion power reactors, U.S. scientists have reached a notable milestone, with the first formal power plant design passing review.

﻿Type One Energy, a startup based in Tennessee, is closer than ever to building a practical fusion power plant in the U.S. Having just completed the initial design review, the Infinity Two machine is the most advanced stellarator fusion power plant concept to date.

Along with the U.S., China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany are all working to be the first to successfully mimic the energy-generation process of the sun and create an almost limitless supply of power.

Fusion energy, once harnessed, has the potential to tackle a variety of global challenges, including combating climate change with the introduction of safer, cleaner energy that’s free from long-term waste.

It works by combining two light atomic nuclei together to form a heavier nucleus, resulting in large amounts of energy — the exact opposite of nuclear fission, which splits heavy atoms apart, producing dangerous radioactive byproducts in the process.

﻿Type One Energy’s design aims to deliver 350 megawatts of electricity to the grid by mid-2030 — enough power for tens of thousands of homes.

Christofer Mowry, the Chief Executive Officer of the startup emphasized the urgency of a global energy transition, stating, “The energy industry needs more reliable, clean, power generation technology that can meet the rapidly increasing demand for electricity and we are delivering a commercially compelling solution.”



In an industry first, the Infinity Two has passed independent technical scrutiny from a review board consisting of experts from distinguished organizations including Princeton Plasma Physics Lab (PPPL) and Westinghouse Electric Company.

Dr. George Neilson, senior expert at Princeton Plasma Physics Lab, praised the project, noting, “This is the first serious fusion power plant design that I’ve seen. The work they’ve done to date provides a sound foundation for continued design development of what could be the first system to produce net electricity from fusion”.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, Type One Energy’s progress could prove a critical step in speeding up the design of stable and efficient fusion systems in future, moving us ever-closer to a world powered by clean and safe renewable energy.

