Prezent partners with Tom McCarthy to bring powerful AI-communication coaching avatars to market 

For startups the world over, the ability to master the art of a good pitch is essential at every stage of growth. From convincing investors to back nothing more than a fledgling idea right the way through to scaling a product across markets and landing major clients, building a successful company hinges on the ability to sell.

This means that leaders need to build pitch decks that communicate their vision and mission effectively, present their product-market fit to target buyers and craft powerful messaging that catches the attention of investors and stakeholders.

Despite the importance of a strong communication strategy, startups are unlikely to have the budget needed to work with an outside agency.

Prezent is on a mission to democratize access to expert communication services. The company, founded by Rajat Mishra in 2021, is looking to disrupt traditional agencies and consultancy models, which are often slow, expensive, and inefficient. Prezent combines advanced AI, domain-specific software, and human expertise into one system.

Headquartered in Los Altos, the company serves clients across life sciences, technology, and manufacturing, combining AI, software, and expert human services into one integrated system.

This month, the company announced a new partnership with Tom McCarthy, one of the world’s top high-stakes presentation coaches and a trusted advisor to senior executives across leading technology companies.

A new era of AI-communication coaching avatars

He is the founder of FIRE-UP Training, where he has coached thousands of presenters at global companies including Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Salesforce, Zoom, Met Life and others.

Early in his career, Tom had served as Head of Sales and Marketing at Robbins Research International, the company founded by American motivational speaker, author, business strategist, and life coach Tony Robbins. Here, Tom first created the FIRE-UP Your Sales Presentations System, which saw sales for the company surge by 200%.

Now, the critically acclaimed system is set to reach even more professionals thanks to the new partnership.

Prezent’s interactive AI avatars support professionals with real-time coaching, structured frameworks, and actionable feedback. The collaboration will bring McCarthy’s acclaimed FIRE-UP Your Presentations System to Prezent’s enterprise customers through AI-communication coaching avatars, helping professionals enhance their leadership presence, communication skills, and business communication impact.

“The future of communication will be powered by technology but guided by humanity.” said Tom McCarthy.

“Together with Prezent, we’re creating that future, where every professional can communicate with purpose, confidence, and clarity,” added the executive.

Prezent will begin with Tom’s AI-communication coach avatar, with additional expert avatars becoming available on the platform over time. Customers will also have the ability to create their own AI communication avatars, extending expert coaching and best practices across teams and organizations.

The new partnership comes at a strategically important moment for Prezent AI. The company recently raised an additional $30 million in funding to be used largely for company acquisitions.

Disrupting the traditional agency model with AI-powered communications

Unlike generic AI tools, Prezent AI was built by experts who understand the unique language, regulations, and needs of the industries it serves.

Prezent provides real ROI to enterprise companies serving many F2000 LifeSciences and Technology companies at scale. The announcement will bring McCarthy’s expertise as a high-stakes presentation coach to the AI-powered platform with a $400B valuation.

“Business communication coaching is expensive and currently limited to senior leaders in the enterprise. With our partnership with Tom, we will democratize communication coaching for all levels within an enterprise”, said Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Prezent.

“Now all business professionals – whether it is a sales rep prepping for a customer meeting, or customer success manager delivering a customer presentation – can elevate their business coaching with 1-on-1 coaching from experts like Tom through the AI-communication coaches.”

Widely recognized as one of the top Presentation Coaches in the world, Tom has helped thousands of executives become more influential and charismatic communicators, he is also the author of two bestselling presentation books, Win The Presentation Game and FIRE-UP Your Presentations. His coaching has shaped global business leaders as well as elite athletes who have won World Championships and Olympic Gold Medals.

As Prezent furthers its mission to disrupt the $20bn agency and consultancy market, the company continues to harness the latest tech innovations to transform how companies create communication materials.

The platform can crunch complex clinical data and create deeply contextual decks for Commercial and R&D teams in minutes, not weeks and create brand-aligned, compelling sales narratives and QBR decks in minutes, not days.

Users can create and transform brand-aligned presentations in IT workflows with an easy-to-use API and presentation agents or build a ‘Company Presentation Brain’, where knowledge compounds and communication accelerates over time.