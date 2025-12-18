The mind-body metrics revolution: building smarter health plans for longer lives

As the global population ages, the burden of degenerative disease rises, including a higher prevalence of sarconepia, sleeplessness, cognitive impairment, hearing loss, and eyesight deficiencies. Increasingly, then, individuals have turned to lifestyle changes to lengthen their health span and promote sustainable aging.

In this, discussion on health practices has turned away from increasing longevity into extending our healthspan; whereas longevity refers to how many years one can live, healthspan entails how long one can live well.

A 2024 Stanford study, for one, found that taking supplements- including creatine, whey protein, magnesium, and vitamins- can help mitigate the deficiencies that come with aging. It is no secret, then, that consumers are becoming increasingly aware of how proactivity might prevent elderly discomfort.

Companies seeking to unlock the market must understand consumers’ true desire: they want to live better for as long as possible. Just last year, longevity and health-focused startups raised $8.5 billion USD in venture capital funding. The market, spanning everything from anti-aging therapeutics to wellness tech, is expected to grow from $5.3 trillion USD in 2023 to $8 trillion USD by 2030.

The appetite for longevity-supporting solutions across the globe is clear. But, an uptake of supplements is yet to keep up with awareness, as aging is still not recognized as a disease by regulators- which limits reimbursement pathways.

Biometrics revolutionize healthspan

For doctors, and those at the forefront of longevity and preventative medicine particularly, the exponential growth of individualized health data represents a turning point in clinical practice, as per the Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

​​Thanks to modern technological advances, practitioners now have continuous, real-time access to physiological and behavioral data- replacing outdated reliance on retrospective snapshots and occasional doctors’ visits.

Biometric information has become the foundation of proactive and precise therapies that can meaningfully improve longevity and healthspan. With personalized insights from genomics, wearables, digital biomarkers, and environmental data, clinicians can now spot subtle shifts in a patient’s baseline and intervene long before illness fully emerges.

Consumer technologies such as the Apple Watch, the Oura Ring, and Garmin wearables have already made individuals more attuned to their bodies. These devices provide constant feedback on step count, resting heart rate, sleep quality, and even menstrual cycle patterns, which help its users notice when- and why- something feels “off”.

In some cases, these metrics can reveal early signs of underlying disease: unexplained increases in heart rate or changes in cycle regularity may signal concerns yet undetectable, from arrhythmias to polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). On their own, however, these basic indicators often provide only a partial picture and may fall short in addressing more pressing health scares.

Beyond fitness: biometrics for longevity

In longevity-focused medicine, the true power of personalized health data emerges when these everyday metrics are combined with deeper biological insights. By integrating static genomic information with dynamic measures such as glycemic variability, inflammatory markers, circadian rhythm stability, and VO₂ max, physicians can craft prevention strategies with unprecedented precision.

The goal, then, shifts from simply extending lifespan to enhancing healthspan, ensuring individuals can not only live longer, but better. And, the market has responded: new in-depth personalized health plans are starting to take hold.

ResetRx, a New York City-based startup, has developed personalized biometric tests and exams that allow users to remain alert about possible health issues that could possibly affect them later on in life.

“At ResetRx, personalized data is the foundation of extending healthspan. It replaces guesswork with clarity. Your lab work, daily habits, sleep patterns, stress response, weight trends, and activity levels form an internal dashboard that shows what is happening long before symptoms appear,” CEO and founder Bryan Janeckzo told The Sociable.

ResetRx connects the dots across labs, fitness wearables, and wellness advice into a single easy-to-use app that analyses user data to provide a full overview of current health status.

The company optimizes user health by measuring clinically-validated biomarkers predictive of longevity, and translating them into concrete, personalized wellness plans across key lifestyle pillars with expert and coaching support to track progress each step of the way.

“The science is clear: up to 80 percent of chronic disease risk is lifestyle-driven rather than genetic. The next wave of innovation is not more extreme interventions, but more personalized, accessible prevention that addresses inflammation, metabolism, sleep, and stress before disease begins,” Janeckzo added.

This biometrics-led technology for longevity support has also expanded into the fitness industry, where companies are integrating their current tools to frequently check in with users, identifying overlooked health issues.

Maven Clinic and Oura, for instance, have partnered to integrate continuous biometric data into the latter’s virtual care platform for women’s health, spanning fertility, maternity, and menopause care. Members can sync their Oura Ring data, helping Maven clinicians monitor health trends and initiate early, personalized interventions based on real-time insights.

As longevity care becomes embedded in the health system, a new layer of multimodal data will emerge, combining wearables, at-home diagnostics, digital biomarkers, and omics. These data streams will feed real-time AI models that continuously refine individual care protocols, transforming longevity from a static plan to an adaptive health algorithm.

Mental health: healthy mind, healthy life

A healthy mind is increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of a healthy life, especially as longevity science confronts the growing gap between lifespan and health span. While people today live longer than ever, they often spend the last nine to ten years of life enduring illness, disability, or cognitive decline.

A 2024 Harvard study, however, concluded that one of the most efficient ways to increase healthspan is through proactive mental health care; the study linked psychotherapy, social connections, spirituality and productivity to increased quality of life during the latter years of life.

Because the gap between lifespan and healthspan remains wide, new technologies are creating practical at-home tools to help monitor their users’ mental wellbeing over time. These longevity innovations aim to protect brain health, reduce chronic disease, and build overall resilience, recognizing that true longevity relies as much on mental wellness as biological age.

Kintsugi, for example, is a California-based startup using AI voice analysis to detect early signs of depression while giving users continuous, accessible support. The company’s philosophy is simple: repair mental-health cracks with gold, as the Japanese tradition of Kintsugi does with fractures in ceramics.

Others, including BetterHelp and Calmi, have similar missions, and seek to revolutionize traditional psychotherapy through accessible, at-home tools so that all individuals in need can be supported via stress management, anxiety relief and depression identification tools.

The future of wellness

These platforms are slowly revolutionizing traditional wellness standards, shifting professionals’ focus from elderly care into proactivity that helps prevent disease over time.

Through integral biometric data- from hormonal care, mental health therapy, and rising awareness towards healthy habits- modern technologies are slowly taking action into improving healthspan across generations.

Wellness practices, such as meditation and yoga, regular exercise and healthy diet promote stress reduction and emotional resilience, but when integrated with technology, a real transformation appears.

Featured image: Daniel J. Schwarz via Unsplash+

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.