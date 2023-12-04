QuickBlox has big aspirations for CPaas industry, launches AI SmartChat Assistant

QuickBlox, a leading cloud-based CPaaS provider, is announcing this week the launch of its latest AI feature: AI SmartChat Assistant. This feature is expected to disrupt and revolutionize the CPaaS industry by providing developers with effortless integrations, no code required, enabling end-customers to access AI virtual assistants on the go.

CPaaS refers to Communication Platform as a Service –- in other words, they are cloud-based platforms that help connect businesses and their customers in real-time in a more straightforward and user-friendly way.

QuickBlox’s headquarters is located in London, England. However, they are known for having clients from around the world, including Latin America and the US. In the last year, they have enhanced video consultations with an OpenAI integration, as well as launching a free open-source offering that helped make video teleconsultation software accessible. QuickBlox has focused on elevating the user experience in several industries including healthcare and finance.

AI SmartChat Assistant, with its cutting-edge and no-code-required chatbot integration, will allow QuickBlox’s users to build and integrate this feature easily into their communication apps.

In their aim to make AI integrations more accessible for all developers, the launch of AI SmartChat Assistant came after their release of several AI features such as AI Answer Assist, AI Rephrase, AI Translate, AI Transcribe, and AI Summarize.

The CPaaS industry and all its offerings have gained a much more critical role for every business, growing significantly in the last couple of years. In fact, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% between 2023 and 2029, with a sizeable gain of up to USD 10.19 billion between 2021 and 2026.

Nate MacLeitch

“Our team’s passion for innovation, coupled with the transformative potential of generative AI, drives us to create communication solutions that have a lasting impact. We’re excited to contribute to the ongoing evolution of real-time communication and empower our users to engage, collaborate, and thrive in a rapidly changing world,” said Nate MacLeitch, CEO of QuickBlox.

“With intuitive, efficient, and inclusive AI features, we aim to break down barriers, transcend language differences, and elevate user experiences across industries,” he added.

From healthcare to education to the financial industry, businesses worldwide benefit from CPaaS offerings. This industry make everything easier for businesses thanks to the automated apps that help integrate any kind of communication with the business data and processes.

With simple integrations and a range of AI features to choose from, businesses can effortlessly streamline their communication services and boost customer satisfaction.

As for the future, QuickBlox will continue to develop more AI functionalities that will help developers with their pain points.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.