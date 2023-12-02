Vietnam to host this year’s Horasis Asia Meeting

Following the international think tank’s flagship India Meeting in November, Horasis has announced that its Asia Meeting will be held in Binh Duong, Vietnam this December 3-4.

In a joint collaboration between Horasis, Binh Duong Province and Becamex IDC, Horasis Asia Meeting will bring together more than 300 leaders in business, academia and government to the country to discuss opportunities for economic cooperation and innovation across the region.

Vietnam contains great potential, having begun its implementation of sweeping reforms to boost its economy. The easing of business regulations, in particular those supporting inward investment, will have broad benefits, including jobs for youth, and enhanced export potential for the nation’s developing green industries.

Against this backdrop, Horasis Asia Meeting will identify the trends that will shape the country‘s economic development and drive it towards a new global growth story.

Dr. Frank-Jurgen Richter founded Horasis— an independent international organization dedicated to inspiring our future — in 2005.

Becamex IDC, with more than 30 years of experience, has played an important role in driving Binh Duong’s industrialization and socio-economic advancement, solidifying its position as a leading manufacturing hub in the country.

During a press conference on Friday, Mai Hung Dung, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong, discussed the importance of the meeting, highlighting that this will be an important international event in the province.

Located in the Southern Key Economic Zone of Vietnam, Binh Duong Province has many geographical

advantages including its infrastructure, national seaports and economic and commercial centers.

As the fourth event of its kind in Binh Duong, the meeting anticipates participation from several hundred experts and representatives from international and domestic enterprises.