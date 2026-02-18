Sudip Singh named CEO at Ness Digital Engineering to help more enterprises succeed in the AI economy 

A new global survey that featured 1,800 C-level executives found that data and AI dominates the agenda across virtually every industry, with technological acceleration identified as the most influential global macro trend by 71% of respondents.

As this tech prowess becomes the leading differentiating factor that creates high-performing businesses, executives are increasingly turning to expert transformation partners in order to get ahead of the curve.

Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global provider of intelligent data and software engineering services, is one such expert.

With over 25 years of engineering expertise and its proprietary data and software platforms and accelerators, the organization helps enterprises modernize systems, accelerate product development, and achieve scalable impact with speed and precision.

This week, the company announced a change in leadership that signals a new chapter that builds on the decades of continued growth for Ness.

Sudip Singh takes the helm at Ness

Sudip Singh

Today, Ness announced the appointment of Sudip Singh as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2026. As an accomplished executive, Singh brings deep experience in technology, product and client service in a strategic move for Ness as it enters a new phase of growth.

“Ness’ strong engineering heritage and deep domain specialization have built platforms that run some of the world’s most critical businesses,” Singh explained.

“This foundation uniquely positions Ness to navigate the AI economy – where value comes from delivering business outcomes. I am excited to lead Ness, with our clients’ success as our absolute true north,” concluded the CEO.

Singh was earlier the CEO of ITC Infotech. Prior to joining ITC Infotech, he was with Infosys, where he served as global industry head for the energy, utilities and resources business.

Singh will succeed Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, who steps down after six years of success in the role. Recent achievements include the launch of a full-lifecycle AI workbench, ATONIS, that amplifies human productivity across the software development lifecycle.

Ness also in 2025 established its new offices in Guadalajara, Mexico, to strengthen its global network of AI centers of excellence and its foothold in Latin America – a key nearshoring location for North American partners and clients.

Expertise in the AI economy

As Singh takes the helm at Ness, the company is expected to further build on its strengths as specialists in data, AI, and cloud-powered solutions that drive innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

To illustrate, the company recently tracked over a hundred engineers using AI in live production environments to gain key insights into how the rise of AI-copilots were affecting the software engineers.

Ness found that 70% of participating engineers reported improved job satisfaction. Eliminating the grinding monotony of boilerplate code and documentation led engineers to focus on the problems that require human judgment and lead to better engagement and improved retention through productivity.

Looking ahead into 2026, Singh is set to bring this deep expertise forward to make Ness the leading digital transformation partner for enterprises in the AI economy.