The Sociable’s Top 10 Executives Set to Transform Healthtech in 2025

As the healthtech industry continues to boom and is forecast to reach $504 billion by 2025, leaders are emerging to spearhead solutions that pave the way for a brighter and more secure digital future for health.

Yet that’s not to say the road ahead is without its hurdles. Problems around data and security, slow adoption of new technologies, and interoperability are among pressing challenges the sector faces—all while trying to keep pace with the rapidly evolving needs of patients.

Meet the visionaries rewiring healthcare for the digital age. They’re innovating the industry to overcome these hurdles so medical providers can not only meet but exceed patient needs and expectations.

Mark Brosso, Founder and CEO of PurpleLab

Described as a ‘serial entrepreneur’, Mark has over two decades of experience leading tech companies in healthcare. His journey started off in 1999, when he took Health Market Science, Inc. from a one-man startup venture battling debt to become an Inc. 500 honoree, before its purchase of $55 million.

Mark is currently the CEO of PurpleLab, a company on a mission to ensure healthcare speaks a unified language for better patient outcomes. Their no-code platform with billions of data points empowers healthcare providers with actionable analytics to solve emerging challenges, assess markets, precisely target audiences, and measure performance.

Grace Chang, Founder and CEO of Kintsugi

Grace founded Kintsugi after many years in technical leadership roles at multiple Bay Area startups. She’s a force to be reckoned with in healhtech as an awardwinning revolutionary in the industry, having received multiple accolades from Forbes, Gartner, and the National Science Foundation.

Inspired by the Japanese tradition of repairing fractured ceramics with gold, Kintsugi is filling in the gaps of mental healthcare. Shockingly, over half of adults today don’t receive treatment for mental illness. Kintsugi is helping resolve this through their AI-powered platform that helps individuals connect with qualified professionals, build the right habits for a better life, and vocal biomarker technology to flag risks of depression and anxiety.

Alexandria DeVito, CEO and Founder of Poplin

Having previously worked at McKinsey, Alexandria changed her career trajectory to functional nutrition. Since making the shift, she’s been honing in on driving a holistic approach to wellness for couples planning to conceive.

As the leader of Poplin, Alexandria is helping transform reproductive health for men and women alike, empowering couples in their fertility journeys before they get pregnant. Poplin’s testing doesn’t just focus on hormones but instead takes a more panoramic view of health to evaluate blood status, immunity, metabolism, and nutrition—in addition to hormones.

David Tejs Jørring, Founder and CEO of HealthKey

A former BCG consultant with an academic background in law and philosophy, David pivoted to healthcare when he joined Thriva Health in the operations team.

Since then, David has founded HealthKey, a company in the pursuit of changing the way healthcare is paid for. At the helm of the company, David is making sure HealthKey continues to connect individuals and employers alike with health and wellbeing services. His aim is to cut down the costs and complexity so everyone can access healthcare.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder and CEO of OsseoLabs

Vikram’s impressive leadership experience spans biotech and medtech, where he’s driven cutting-edge solutions to transform the industries.

In his role as CEO of OsseoLabs, Vikram is helping develop bespoke 3D printing technology and AI solutions for surgery, specifically catering to the anatomical needs of individual patients. As well as this, Vikram is also the Co-Founder of Nabsolute, a company that’s enhancing drug delivery systems for pharmaceutical and topical applications via its patented Hy-N technology.

Adrian Kochsiek, Founder and CEO of ONVY

Adrian’s story is truly inspiring: After beating cancer at the young age of 18, he’s dedicated much of his life to empowering others to take ownership of their health.

As the Founder of ONVY, Adrian is pioneering health and longevity via the world’s first AI health coach. The platform is connected to over 500 health and wellness data integrations and is described as Germany’s most innovative predictive analytics startup.

Diedrik Vermeulen, Co-Founder and CEO of SiPhox Health

Diedrik’s background largely spans physics and engineering, until four years ago when he moved into the world of healthtech.

As the Co-Founder and CEO of SiPhox Health, Diedrik is helping individuals tackle the problem of chronic diseases. With six out of ten Americans living with chronic health conditions, Diedrik and his team are dedicated to revolutionizing health diagnostics with next-generation infrastructure for use at home. They’re achieving this by leveraging silicon photonic biosensors to dramatically reduce the costs of at-home health testing.

Scott Sirdevan, Co-Founder and CEO of Vorro

Scott co-founded Vorro over twenty years ago, and since then has been a trailblazer for simplifying complex data integrations for enterprises.

Specifically, Scott has spent the past 20 years pioneering integration solutions for healthcare organizations to maximize efficiency and scalability. As the health industry’s digitalization only accelerates, it’s becoming increasingly vital for healthcare providers to keep pace with the evolving digital landscape. Vorro is helping companies achieve optimal medical data integration that’s seamless, secure, and compliant with healthcare regulations.

Yoona Kim, Founder and CEO of Arine

Yoona possesses extensive experience in health economics and clinical modeling and analytics. She’s applying her expertise to overcome medical mismanagement to achieve optimal therapy, reduce errors and improve health outcomes.

As CEO of Arine, Yoona is empowering healthcare providers in their proactive stance to manage individuals’ health. They’re leveraging AI to uncover hidden opportunities for higher risk patients, reduce total cost of care, and drive efficiency of medical management so patients and providers alike can live better.

Nate MacLeitch, CEO of QuickBlox

Nate is a seasoned business professional whose background spans a diverse range of industries. As CEO of QuickBlox, he’s helping revolutionize real-time communication solutions for companies. Currently, over 30,000 software developers and organizations worldwide are using QuickBlox messaging API to enhance their platforms’ messaging capabilities.

In terms of healthcare, QuickBlox is leading the way to simplify remote health monitoring, patient management, and internal communication within medical organizations. Their HIPAA-compliant telemedicine solutions are helping doctors forge trust with patients, stay connected via video conferencing, and offer a personalized experience—all while protecting data privacy and reducing costs.

Disclosure: This article includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company.