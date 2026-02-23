Tony Colon brings decades of experience in customer innovation to the Senior Executive Board at Prezent 

Deloitte’s latest State of AI in the Enterprise, released in January of this year, captured insights from more than 3,200 business and IT leaders around the world to better understand the state of play with current AI initiatives in the corporate world.

The results, in particular, showed a massive uptick in hands-on adoption of AI by business executives.

In fact, surveyed companies reported that they’ve broadened worker access to AI by 50% in just the past 12 months, growing from fewer than 40% to around 60% of workers now equipped with approved AI tools.

At the same time, this hasn’t been just “adopting AI for the sake of adoption”. Enterprise business leaders are increasingly focused on generating ROI in AI, seen in tangible results through revenue, productivity and, most importantly, value for their customers.

Last year, leaders from Fortune 2000 companies gathered for the first edition of the Articulate Conference from Prezent AI, to answer what skills matter most in an AI-first future and how enterprises can realize ROI from AI. Tony Colon, Chief Customer Officer at Veeam Software, delivered the keynote address at the event in September of 2025.

This month, Prezent has announced that Tony Colon is now a Senior Executive Board Member at the company, where he’ll bring his wealth of experience on global technology, customer success, and digital transformation disciplines.

Prezent and Tony Colon team up on customer-focused innovation

Tony is a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of leadership in customer success, engineering, and product innovation. He currently serves as Chief Customer Officer at Veeam Software.

According to Rajat Mishra, CEO and Co-Founder of Prezent, “Tony’s deep experience in customer success and technology innovation will be invaluable as we accelerate Prezent AI’s growth and expand our reach further into larger enterprise accounts.”

Tony has built and scaled multiple high-growth organizations and solutions throughout his career and has years of experience in scaling customer success for leading enterprises.

For example, prior to joining Veeam Software he led ServiceNow’s $1 billion Customer Success organization.

Tony Colon (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

He has held numerous key leadership roles at leading tech companies, including at Cisco, where he led Customer & Partner Experience Engineering Prior and oversaw a team of over 2,000 engineers, designers, and researchers.

Tony also spent nine years working for Salesforce, where he managed success, cloud product management & innovation.

Rajat explained that “[Tony’s] vision for creating meaningful customer outcomes, combined with his track record of leading high-impact teams, aligns perfectly with our ambition to redefine how organizations leverage AI to amplify human expertise.”‍

Tony is also an active thought leader and a recognized voice in industry leadership circles where he champions inclusive team culture, customer centricity, and innovation.

He serves on a number of board and advisory councils including NPower and the Hispanic IT Executive Council.

A human-centric enterprise AI platform for communications

Tony’s appointment marks an important milestone in Prezent’s mission to deliver the most advanced and human-centric enterprise AI platform for business communications and organizational transformation.

“Today’s enterprises are navigating unprecedented complexity as they adopt AI and digital transformation at scale. Prezent AI’s integrated approach with advanced AI agents, software, and expert services is critical to delivering tangible value & measurable ROI for the enterprise,” said Colon.

“I’m excited to support the team at Prezent AI in shaping the future of intelligent business communication and delivering real value for customers worldwide,” added the executive.

As Senior Executive Board Member at Prezent, Tony will support the company’s strategic growth across enterprise markets, bringing deep expertise in customer experience, technology innovation, and scaling AI-enabled solutions for global businesses.

The news follows on from a year of incredible milestones for the company. In October Prezent announced a $400M valuation after raising its most recent funding round which secured $30M and the acquisition of Prezentium, in a cash plus equity deal to substantially strengthen its foothold life sciences sector.

A new chapter for AI in business

Companies now have enough evidence to build benchmarks, measure performance, and identify levers to accelerate value creation in both the business and functions like finance and tax so they can become nimbler, faster-growing organizations.

Prezent challenges the traditional agency-consulting model and serves many of the Fortune 2000 life sciences and technology companies at scale by streamlining the provision of business communication services.

“AI is now ubiquitous in the modern workplace, which means the question is no longer ‘when should I pull the trigger on using AI’, but ‘how can I use AI strategically’,” concluded Prezent’s CEO Rajat Mishra.