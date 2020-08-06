Horasis Extraordinary Meeting to tackle post-pandemic global challenges

The Horasis Extraordinary Meeting invites over 500 world leaders to take part in a virtual conference on October 1 to discuss potential solutions to the political, social, and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the pandemic has laid bare crippling economic inequalities, discrimination and marginalization across the world, it has also drawn attention to the need for commitments to climate change, mental health support, and an inclusive, diverse society.

“Extraordinary times demand extraordinary transformation” — Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter

And these issues will be up for debate at the Extraordinary Meeting put on by Horasis — a global visions community think tank.

“Extraordinary times demand extraordinary transformation,” said Horasis Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, explaining the story behind the name of this year’s virtual meeting.

“All public, private and social sector leaders must collaborate to design strategies to lead society through these trying times,” he added.

In order to tackle post-pandemic challenges, independent international organization Horasis has invited government leaders such as Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to take part in the meeting.

Horasis has also invited private sector leaders including Hank McKinnell, Chairman of US Investment Service, Moody’s, and Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Corporation Ltd., a leading Indian multinational IT services company.

“The world will not go back to a ‘new normal’ using a simplistic resetting of legacy systems” — Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter

As an organization, Horasis hosts annual meetings to advance solutions to the critical challenges our corporations are up against today.

“The world will not go back to a ‘new normal’ using a simplistic resetting of legacy systems,” Richter said.

With this in mind, the theme of this year’s Horasis Extraordinary Meeting is “Unite, Inspire, Create.” Discussions will propose innovative ways for the business, political and social sectors to combine forces and think creatively, in order to advance global recovery.

The flagship annual Global Horasis Meeting, which usually takes place in March, gathers politicians, heads of state and business leaders from across the world together in Cascais, Portugal, to speak about cooperation, impact, innovation and sustainable growth.

With this year’s March meeting postponed due to COVID-19, discussions have moved online, and will take place through Horasis’ new digital conferencing platform, in partnership with Run The World. The annual Global Horasis Meeting is scheduled to return to Cascais in 2021.

Horasis also hosts regional summits in China, India, and South-East Asia.