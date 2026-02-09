With more than 100M in the US living in rental housing, Get Pawtected launches to support pet-inclusive housing for owners and residents 

Around 102.7 million people in the U.S. live in rental housing, representing 32% of the population. Yet a recent Pet-Inclusive Housing Report found that fewer than 10% of rental properties allow pets without breed or size restrictions.

As the number of pet owners in the US continues to rise, property managers risk losing access to this segment of the rental market due to outdated practices used to assess tenants with pets, such as manual reviews, unclear rules, and blanket breed restrictions.

At the same time, property managers also have a duty of care to protect themselves from liabilities and offer a safe environment for all residents.

Now, a tailored insurance solution from Get Covered, a leader in software solutions for the property insurance sector, promises to solve this pain point and help owners evaluate and manage pets fairly and consistently.

Get Pawtected helps property managers reduce risk, protect residents, and operate more efficiently without having to sacrifice inclusivity.

Pet ownership in the US has increased significantly in recent years. Around 66% of U.S. households own a pet.

The launch of Get Pawtected means that property owners and managers can accommodate renters with pets and benefit from the protections of an insurance solution that also rewards responsible pet owners.

The Get Pawtected platform combines pet screening with $100,000 in dog bite liability coverage per policy, giving property teams a single system to verify pets, track vaccinations and documentation, manage emotional support compliance, and maintain consistent records over time.

Brandon Tobman

Brandon Tobman, CEO of Get Covered, explained that “For too long, rental housing has relied on vague pet rules and outdated restrictions that leave renters and property managers in the dark.”

“Get Pawtected changes that by combining transparent, individualized screening with meaningful insurance protection, so communities can adopt pet-friendly policies that are safe, fair, and forward-looking,” he continues.

The new solution aims to move away from the “one-size-fits-all” insurance products of the past with a technology that puts control in the hands of the property managers. In particular, the platform allows users to customize their pet programs as needed and adjust for unique risk tolerances and operational workflows specific to the property.

The platform was also designed with fast adoption in mind. Most properties can implement Get Pawtected within 30 days, with minimal internal resources.

In addition to improving compliance and reducing staff workload, the platform also creates opportunities to reduce the number of vacant properties and improve retention rates thanks to responsible pet programs.

Instead of relying on rigid breed bans or fragmented third-party tools, Get Pawtected supports documented and objective evaluations that reduce liability while expanding access for responsible pet owners. It takes just 15 minutes for residents to register on the platform and complete the screening process that confirms things like vaccinations are up to date.

As a result, owners can offer rental agreements to more pet owners with peace of mind.

“Our solution enables truly ‘pet-friendly’ housing while modernizing an outdated system, meaning risk can be understood and not feared”, concluded Tobman.

By pairing insurance coverage with automated compliance workflows, Get Pawtected helps property managers reduce risk, protect residents, and operate more efficiently without having to sacrifice inclusivity.

The solution is now available to residential property managers nationwide.