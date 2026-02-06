The social media inquisition comes to the World Governments Summit

Digital disclosure leads to embarrassing exposure, and the new world emperors want their clothes back: perspective

The gloves are off and the mask has been thrown aside. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has declared war on the internet and has designated his idealogues as the arbiters of truth.

Not even Francisco Franco could have dreamed of such a day when there, on a stage in Dubai, in front of the World Governments Summit, that a future Spanish head of state would so openly proclaim himself prime minister of truth and master and commander of the Coalition of the Digital Willing.

From now on, anyone spreading what governments and globalists deem to be disinformation will be put before the new social media inquisition.

“Disinformation doesn’t appear by itself; it is created, promoted, and is spread by certain actors. We will go after them, as well as after the platforms whose algorithms amplify their disinformation for profit” Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, World Governments Summit, February 2026

Sanchez says it’s to save our democracy and to protect our children. He says it is for the good of all.

But the propaganda pawn of the new world order knows exactly what he’s doing, and his marching orders don’t come from him alone.

Dubai, Davos, Brussels, Canberra, London, Langley, Tel Aviv, Geneva, and beyond have all sent their globalist goons in government to ensnare us in the wicked, worldwide webs that they spin.

With messianic fervor, the Marxist marionette in Madrid is toeing the totalitarian line in using the most innocent among us, children, as an excuse to execute global censorship.

“Spain will ban social media access for minors under the age of 16 […] Our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone […] We will protect them from the digital wild west” Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, World Governments Summit, February 2026

I agree with PM Pedro Sancez @sanchezcastejon. Social media regulation and accountability matter. Platforms must be designed and run to protect children’s safety and health:



. enforce real age limits,

. curb harmful and addictive design,

. be transparent about algorithms,

.… https://t.co/p3GNpnDOIk — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 5, 2026

The 11th Commandment is thus, that no one under 16 shall partake in social media.

Digital disclosure leads to embarrassing exposure, and the new world emperors want their clothes back.

Long gone are the days of free and open access to information.

Now comes the time for age verification checks — your passports to the internet — enforced by algorithmic customs agents demanding you show your papers and prove yourself worthy of traversing the information superhighway.

Now, at whatever age you may be, you need to present your case to the digital dictators that you will be a good netizen by uploading everything that is sacred and private about you.

They’re after your blood; not just in a mere metaphorical sense. They want your biometrics, your DNA, your data. They need to track, trace, and catalogue you like cattle.

And like the feral beasts that they see you as, if you don’t comply exactly in the way they want, they will put you out to pasture — to roam the barren fields of a digital dystopia, where, although you may be able to howl at the wind of the injustice you face, your voice will fall upon a bleak emptiness where only deaf ears reside, in that tiny corner of cyberspace they’ve caged you, where no one will hear you scream.

“I propose putting an end to anonymity on social media […] I believe we must push forward the principle of pseudonymity as the functioning element of social media and force all these platforms to link every user account to a European digital identity wallet” Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, WEF Annual Meeting, January 2025

At the WEF, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez calls "TO END ANONYMITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA" and that the EU should "FORCE THESE PLATFORMS TO LINK EVERY USER ACCOUNT TO A EUROPEAN DIGITAL IDENTITY WALLET" #wef25

This is making the rounds on Spanish-speaking media https://t.co/GRWM499OzP pic.twitter.com/NmkD07MPHl — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) January 22, 2025

Borders, boundaries, and birthrights, none of this means anything to them — those cretins who would steal your identity from you and make it digital — for all in the intelligence cloud to see.

Herded and bound, seeing only what you’re allowed to see, hearing the only voices you’re allowed to hear, and speaking only what you’ve been given permission to speak is the planned new normal.

But it doesn’t have to be this way!

It is a truth universally acknowledged that no matter who you vote for, the bombs will keep falling and the cost of living will keep rising.

“Ordo ab chao” is the intended goal.

Create chaos to stir up the people, and then present a solution to the chaos in the guise of order.

The Spanish prime minister is following this formula like the good little lap dog that he is.

And like a pooch that has been spoiled and raised on too much premium Purina, he’s champing at the bit for a taste of more — to satisfy his masters — so that when he’s finally out of office, he’ll have a cushy, kibble-rich-fed future ahead of him.

Which is exactly where he belongs, among the power-hungry hounds that are still permitted to feast on the flesh of farm animals while the rest of us peasants are meant to be fed on fake meat and alternative proteins.

Insects, bugs, and creepy-crawlies are the food of the future. You’ll grow to like them. You’ll have to.

It’s either that or dine on petri-cultivated comestibles coming from the cantankerous coffers of the Gates Foundation.

Talking with @drdrew about my @thesociable coverage on UN & WEF agendas to reduce meat consumption, to financialize/tokenize everything in nature, and Klaus Schwab's vision for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Check out the full talk with @AskDrDrew here https://t.co/Dlefv89xvY pic.twitter.com/LtHrBattSd — Tim Hinchliffe (@TimHinchliffe) February 4, 2026

Make no mistake; the malicious movement taking place on a continent that has never known peace, much less known how to manage it, will not stop until every man, woman, and child is in compliance.

But this movement has no borders. That is the crucial crux of their crusade. They want you to be good, obedient global citizens.

Their desire is to see civilization consumed by a quasi-communist, neo-feudalistic, techno-totalitarian regime with a world bank, a world currency, a world government, and a world army marching over the face of the earth, with multicolored pinwheels pegged to their soldiers’ chests, so that they may virtual signal to all whom they conquer that they are the first fascist regime in all of human history that is on the side of good.

But their fallacy is fabricated upon the false belief that you will comply, that you will be subservient, that somewhere in the bowels of your being, you won’t listen to that voice of reason inside your head — that you’ll cast aside that feeling of freedom in your soul — that you’d give all of that up for the comforting convenience that comes with total control.

They know how powerful you are.

They fear fealty, fidelity, and fomentation that favors the freedom within the human spirit.

They want to build an inorganic Coalition of the Digital Willing.

But an organic, individual-led Coalition of the Digital Unwilling would send them shaking, quaking, and slivering back to the gentrified jowls of Geneva and beyond.

Malo periculosam libertatem quam quietam servitutem.

