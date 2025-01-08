‘Cooperation has to play a role in the new world order’: WEF president Brende

The architects of the great reset are looking to advise leaders towards an unelected globalist vision of a new world order: perspective

We are now between world orders, and global cooperation will have to play a role in the coming new world order, according to World Economic Forum (WEF) president and CEO Børge Brende.

Two weeks ahead of the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting, Brende spoke at the launch of the WEF’s “Global Cooperation Barometer” on Tuesday, saying that the post-Cold War world order was definitely over and that he didn’t know what the new world order was about, but that it required greater collaboration.

“We are between world orders […] We really don’t know what the new world order is about […] Hopefully, this new world order is not the jungle growing back” WEF President Børge Brende, Global Cooperation Barometer, January 2025

“Between orders […] there is disorder, so one has to really struggle to find ways of cooperating when countries are also competing — competing for increased influence in a new world” WEF President Børge Brende, Global Cooperation Barometer, January 2025

“One can say that three decades of increased cooperation that we saw after the Cold War has definitely ended,” said Brende.

“We are between world orders. We had one world order post the Cold War that enhanced and incentivized cooperation.

“Now we don’t really know what the new world order is about, but cooperation has to play a role in that new world order.

“Currently, between orders, and we know that from history too, that there is disorder, so one has to really struggle to find ways of cooperating when countries are also competing — competing for increased influence in a new world.

“Hopefully, this new world order is not the jungle growing back, but there is [sic] ways also to collaborate in a very competitive world,” he added.

“Cooperation is at risk of becoming elusive as the world seems poised to enter a period of instability and volatility – an era of greater geopolitical (and, in some cases, political) disorder” WEF, Global Cooperation Barometer, January 2025

The WEF Global Cooperation Barometer 2025 looks at the state of global cooperation through five major pillars:

Trade and capital : where cooperation dropped slightly, driven mostly by reductions in goods trade in China and developing economies. These declines were partially offset by growing flows of capital, services and people.

: where cooperation dropped slightly, driven mostly by reductions in goods trade in China and developing economies. These declines were partially offset by growing flows of capital, services and people. Innovation and technology : where digitization of the global economy continues to drive increased cooperation, but global fragmentation of frontier technologies could slow global productivity growth.

: where digitization of the global economy continues to drive increased cooperation, but global fragmentation of frontier technologies could slow global productivity growth. Climate and natural capital : where cooperation continues to show strength, but it needs to improve much more and much faster if the world is to meet climate and natural capital goals.

: where cooperation continues to show strength, but it needs to improve much more and much faster if the world is to meet climate and natural capital goals. Health and wellness : where health outcomes like life expectancy continue to improve post-pandemic, but cross-border development assistance for health is falling.

: where health outcomes like life expectancy continue to improve post-pandemic, but cross-border development assistance for health is falling. Peace and security: where the world’s collective security system is under severe pressure from geopolitical tensions. Cooperation on this pillar deteriorated and pulled down the overall barometer. Increased conflicts and the high number of forcibly displaced people are prominent challenges.

With these five pillars of global collaboration, the architects of the great reset agenda are looking to advise leaders in government and business towards an unelected globalist vision of a new world order.

Back at the launch of the WEF’s Global Cooperation Barometer 2025, the WEF president and CEO cited COVID, bird flu, climate change, and cybercrime as some of the reasons why the forum was pushing for global collaboration in a fragmented world.

“What we really will bring into Davos is how to collaborate in a very fragmented world […] We see now the bird flu that is emerging […] When it comes to climate change, when it comes to cybercrime […] there should be enough common interest to collaborate even in a competitive world” WEF President Børge Brende, Global Cooperation Barometer, January 2025

“What we really will bring into Davos is how to collaborate in a very fragmented world,” said Brende, adding, “there are challenges that are cross-border challenges.

“We knew from the pandemic, where seven million people died from COVID, that COVID doesn’t travel with a passport — the borders are no security for that. You have to collaborate.

“We see, for example now the bird flu that is emerging […] We just have to also in the future make sure that when it comes to climate change, when it comes to, for example cybercrime that cost the world now $2 trillion a year, there should be enough common interest to collaborate even in a competitive world.”

The “Global Cooperation Barometer” comes two weeks before the WEF Annual Meeting.

“We are entering the Intelligent Age, an era far beyond technology alone. This is a societal revolution, one that has the power to elevate humanity — or indeed to fracture it” Klaus Schwab, “The Intelligent Age: A time for cooperation,” September 2024

Klaus Schwab, World Government(s) Summit 2024:

The 2025 WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland is slated to run from January 20-24 under the overarching theme of “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.”

The meeting will have five sub-themes:

Rebuilding Trust

Reimagining Growth

Investing in People

Safeguarding the Planet

Industries in the Intelligent Age

Rebuilding Trust was the overall theme of last year’s annual meeting, which indicates that not a lot of progress was made there.

The WEF will hold a pre-annual meeting press conference on January 14, and will launch its annual Global Risks report a day later with a public briefing.

In the past few months, Brende has taken a more public-facing role since founder Klaus Schwab relinquished his 53-year role as executive chairman late last year.

Schwab continues to make limited public appearances under his new title at the WEF as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

