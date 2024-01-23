WEF attempts at rebuilding trust fail miserably in Davos

None are more guilty of spreading harmful misinformation and sowing distrust than unelected globalists and their public-private partners: Op-ed
The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) attempts at rebuilding trust in the so-called experts of public health, media, and unelected globalist policies fail miserably in Davos, Switzerland.
It took four years for the Davos crowd to go from “we need a great reset” of society and the global economy in 2020 to “we need to rebuild trust” in 2024.
By appointing themselves trustees over humanity’s future and declaring they owned the facts and the news while acknowledging they were wrong about everything having to do with the massive suffering inflicted by lockdowns and vaccine mandates without committing to any meaningful change, the unelected globalists at the WEF and their partners continue to demonstrate just how untrustworthy they really are.
Here, we take a look at just a handful of publicly-available discussions from this year’s WEF annual meeting that show the utter contempt our so-called elites have for the people they seek to control.
Klaus Schwab appoints himself, Davos crowd ‘trustees of the future’
Let’s start with WEF founder Klaus Schwab who appointed himself and the Davos crowd “trustees of the future” during his opening remarks at this year’s annual meeting in Davos.
In Schwab’s eyes, trust means committing to action, believing, and hoping.
Therefore, every time the WEF founder says, “We have to rebuild trust,” what he’s actually saying is that the unelected globalists need to rebuild their own commitments to action through blind hope and faith.
And with that, Schwab set the stage for the overlapping theme of rebuilding trust running through this year’s WEF annual meeting in Davos.
Rebuilding trust means “a commitment to action” by unelected, self-appointed trustees who act as stewards over our social, economic, and political lives.
As far as rebuilding trust goes, it’s not a good start.
Now, let’s take a look at what the legacy media had to say about rebuilding trust.
Legacy media laments no longer owning the news, being questioned & having to be transparent
Speaking during a session entitled “Defending Truth,” Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker said that as a legacy media brand, “We still have a lot of trust […] I think we have to work on maintaining it in a way we didn’t have to do not so long ago.”
To which, Tucker added:
Tucker’s solution to rebuilding trust in the media boils down to doing actual journalism, such as being transparent about sources, which theoretically should have been in practice since day one.
How many times have you heard legacy media say, “according to an anonymous source,” or “according to someone familiar with the situation?”
In her explanation for how to rebuild trust, the WSJ editor-in-chief never mentions disclosing who’s funding legacy media, nor the potential conflicts of interest.
Instead, she just says newspapers aren’t used to showing their work, so they need to be “much more transparent.”
During the same session on “Defending Truth,” New York Times president and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien basically said that in order to rebuild trust, the public must be re-educated to understand why it needs legacy media in the first place.
In other words, the New York Times CEO believes the legacy media should continue to go about business as usual, and that it’s the public that needs to change.
You and I are the ones that are ignorant and need to be re-educated, so we can fully appreciate why we need rags like the New York Times.
At the same time the NYT CEO lectured about the value of independent journalism while applauding Google and other big tech platforms for smacking down independent journalism, which she called “low-quality content” and “all the other stuff” that didn’t fit the official narrative.
So, in addition to re-educating the public on why it needs legacy media, the NYT CEO proposes suppressing dissenting voices and counter-narratives by manipulating search results in Google.
This is exactly what the United Nations’ communications director Melissa Fleming admitted to doing at the 2022 WEF Sustainable Development Impact Meetings, where she said:
“We partnered with Google. For example, if you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources.
“We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled ‘climate change,’ we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top.”
Fleming then declared back in 2022:
When you compare what Fleming said about owning the science in 2022 with what the Wall Street Journal‘s editor-in-chief said about owning the news and the facts in 2024, the message couldn’t be clearer — they want to be the only sources of information, and they are taking actions to crush any opinions to the contrary.
Public health experts caught making unscientific claims that became public policy and ruined people’s lives
Now, let’s move on to another panel from this year’s annual meeting in Davos to see how they plan to rebuild trust in science.
One solution put forth during the panel entitled “Rebuilding Trust in Science” came from Germany’s Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger, who said that researchers need to be better at communicating their findings to the public and that scientists should be protected when they raise their voices, stating:
To which the moderator hilariously replied:
During the same panel on “Rebuilding Trust in Science,” moderator Richard Edelman asked Novartis International CEO Vas Narasimhan, “How badly do you think the CDC [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] has been damaged in the post-COVID?“
Narasimhan replied that the CDC had been damaged for putting out messages that were “perceived as declarative statements,” but that overall, the CDC was one of the most “outstanding epidemiological public health organizations,” stating:
Remember when former CDC director Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, US President Joe Biden, and countless others all claimed that the COVID-19 so-called vaccines would stop people from getting infected and passing along the virus?
Yeah, that was all misinformation and disinformation according to their own standards and definitions.
According to the WEF Global Risks Report 2024 false information is the number one global concern for the next two years, but none are more guilty of spreading false information and destroying trust than the unelected globalists at the WEF and their public and private partners.
The misinformation and disinformation by unelected globalists, governments, big pharma, big tech, and so-called public health experts starting in 2020 led to a two-tiered society where people who decided to not take the so-called vaccine lost their jobs and were banned from participating in many aspects of society while small businesses were shuttered under lockdowns, and the world saw the largest transfer of wealth from the lower to the upper classes in all of human history.
Many lives were ruined while the most powerful kept getting richer.
Going off of what the Novartis CEO said about vaccine mandates leading to a loss of trust, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands doubled down on the importance of vaccine passports tied to digital ID.
During the WEF annual meeting 2024 session on “Comparing Notes on Financial Inclusion” Her Majesty said:
“In order to open up an account, you need to have an ID. I have to say that when I started this job, there were actually very little countries in Africa or Latin America that had one ubiquitous type of ID, and certainly that was digital and certainly that was biometric.
“We’ve really worked with all our partners to actually help grow this, and the interesting part of it is that yes, it is very necessary for financial services, but not only!”
“It is also good for school enrollment; it is also good for health — who actually got a vaccination or not; it’s very good actually to get your subsidies from the government.”
When Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen shared my clip of the Dutch queen making these statements, which now has over 1.5 million views, X owner Elon Musk replied:
“They’re still going on about Covid vaccines after they had someone cough in their face on stage!?“
While Musk assumed the Dutch queen was talking about COVID-19 vaccines, which is a possibility, he didn’t mention another major talking point at this year’s meeting in Davos, which was about a future disease the WHO is calling “Disease X.”
Either way, while COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been repealed in many instances around the world, there’s no guarantee that vaccine mandates won’t be mandated in the future.
The WEF fails miserably in attempting to rebuild trust in self-appointed experts in media, public health & unelected globalist policies
The information and perspectives presented in this op-ed only scratch the surface by looking at just a handful of publicly-available sessions from this year’s WEF annual meeting in Davos.
There are many more examples of how the unelected globalists are failing among the dozens of discussions held last week.
What is evident from the sources presented here is that the elite are fully aware that they have not been transparent, they know that people don’t trust them, but they’re going to carry on with business as usual because they are the experts.
They know they spread misinformation and disinformation, but in their eyes, that’s OK because they did their best with the knowledge that was available to them as their excuse.
What happened to all the other doctors, journalists, constitutional lawyers, and concerned citizens of this world who possessed the same information and tried to warn everyone against government overreach and corporate capture?
They were demonized, demonetized, de-platformed, and censored into oblivion.
The same will happen again and again and again because there will always be another “crisis” — real or perceived — for which those in power will use as an excuse to crush dissent and enforce totalitarian policies in their pursuit of global tyranny.
The pendulum may sway in the favor of freedom for a time, but it will always fling back to the quislings who will sell out their countries and their souls to the unelected and self-appointed trustees of the world.
What will you do differently this time around with the knowledge that has been given to you?
Malo periculosam libertatem quam quietam servitutem