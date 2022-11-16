Over 300 global leaders to meet in Japan for Horasis Asia Meeting

Horasis, the global visions community founded in 2009 by Dr. Frank-Jürgen-Richter, has announced that its next Horasis Asia Meeting will be this in November 20th and 21st in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Co-hosted by the City of Kitakyushu and the Kitakyushu Asian Center for Low Carbon Society, this year’s meeting will bring to Japan several hundred of the most senior international leaders from across Asia and the international community.

Horasis Asia Meeting is one the foremost annual meetings of Asian business leaders and their global counterparts.

A key theme on this year’s conference will be on Japan’s efforts to further its economy, in particular on its economic transformation and shift towards green and sustainable growth.

“We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to host the Horasis community in Japan for our annual Asia Meeting,” said Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis.

“As the global economic downturn increases pressure on leaders, it’s never been more important for us to not only bring decisive solutions to the many advancing issues that communities are dealing with, but also to unite the continent to further Asia’s development.”

The world’s economies face significant disruption from supply chain and manufacturing delays while global leaders face increasing geopolitical tensions. Horasis Asia Meeting 2022 will uncover the most significant issues across the continent created by these forceful global headwinds to pinpoint realistic and sustainable solutions.

Featured photo of Dr. Frank-Jürgen-Richter