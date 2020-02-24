Sex robots, INCELs and porn addiction on Brains Byte Back

From burritos on a food delivery app to a new apartment, we can now customize everything to meet our desires. Well, what about a wife, husband or sexual partner?

In this episode, we will look at how AI and humanized robots will impact our sex lives and our love lives.

To get a better understanding of how this new tech could impact our psychology and our society, I am joined by Dr. Nicole Prause, a neuroscientist researching human sexual behavior, addiction, and the physiology of sexual response. She is also the founder of Liberos LLC, an independent research institute.

And for our Weird Wide Web piece, we have a story of students suffering from separation anxiety when their phones are taken from them.

