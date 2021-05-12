CloudBlue launches Rev solution to streamline billing reconciliation

CloudBlue, a world leader in cloud ecosystem technology and a division of Ingram Micro Cloud, announced today the launch of CloudBlue Rev, which simplifies and streamlines channel revenue management to enhance efficiency, save time, and increase profitability.

The solution, available now in the United Kingdom with planned rollouts across the world, is based on the architecture of the recently acquired HarmonyPSA—a comprehensive, next-generation professional services automation (PSA) and revenue management software.

CloudBlue Rev helps channel reseller partners regain valuable time as they transition to an everything-as-a-service business by automating quoting, billing, and reconciliation.

By streamlining these processes into a single platform, resellers will now be able to automate profit tracking across sales motions with integrated discounting and markup, as well as quickly set margins and gain insight into contract profitability.

Rajesh “Raj” Marar, vice president, Cloud Channel Platform at CloudBlue, said the new solution is a direct response to the requests made by their Managed Service Providers (MSPs) partners who had asked for recurring billing reconciliation to transform and accelerate their growth.

“Our latest offering is purpose-built for services models, with contract profitability tracking as the core of the system, enabling cloud MSPs to operate from quote to cash—including billing automation and reconciliation—within a single interface.”

He added that these features will ultimately support their channel partners to fulfill CloudBlue’s “ambitious” vision of delivering the “best” solutions in the cloud space.

Dubbed “CloudBlue Rev for Ingram Micro”, the solution will feature over 20 additional integrations with software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers. As a result, users can more quickly expand their offerings through a single platform and tap into new revenue opportunities.

Stephen Dare, technical specialist at Perspicuity, one of the UK’s top resellers of Office 365, believes Rev will help them manage their contracts and streamline their billing system. “The product roadmap will significantly benefit both us and our customers.”

“One certainty for our customers is the time they must spend on reconciling recurring billing because every business, no matter the size, needs to fully recognize all of its revenue,” Victor Baez, vice president of Global Cloud Channel Sales at Ingram Micro Cloud, said.

The new solution returns precious time to providers to dedicate back to profitably growing their business, he added.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.