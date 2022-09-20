Connect: IMPACT EdTech, Helping to Jumpstart The Next Generation of Learning

In February of 2022, schools worldwide had been closed for an average of 4.5 months due to COVID-19. This affected an estimated 1.6 billion students and created what the United Nations has called the largest disruption to education in history. Although technological innovations were applied to help schools continue learning via a screen, some of those innovations are still helping modern education support the 21st-century learner.

There are confluences where education and technology intersect but technology can even be used to bolster education when applied correctly. Helping education worldwide find the ways to implement digital literacy will be necessary to ensure that learning remains relevant for the technological.

Connect: IMPACT EdTech is a pitch competition designed to bring together leading members of the media with startups innovating in the education space. The event will take place this Wed, September 21st, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Madrid time (11:00 am to 12:30 pm Eastern Time) and is FREE to the public. Six startups will pitch their ventures to a panel of distinguished media judges, and the insights exchanged will help to generate the next generation of learning. Let’s take a look at what we can expect to see from this event.

Adapting Learning for The Digital Age

To date, many schools and the education systems that support them lack the infrastructure they need to properly implement digital skills on a broad level. This is due to the lack of resources such as technological equipment, teacher training, and learning benchmarks to effectively integrate digital literacy into curriculums.

But digital understanding will be a mere prerequisite for the modern learner and like other competencies, should be taught from an early age. Initiatives that help to stimulate these opportunities for today’s students will be important to adapt education for the leaders of tomorrow.

“Connect” competitions are events hosted by PR company Publicize and are open to all members of the startup community. The premise of these events is to hear from startups that are innovating in different realms of business, helping to spur conversation about industries that can change for the better. This week’s competition will be aimed at young businesses that are looking to create solutions for learning in the 21st century.

The different startups will pitch their ideas that help to catalyze learning in the digital age. Further, they will attempt to convince the judging panel how their innovative idea will help the development of skills and abilities for students in the modern age. Ranking their solutions will be a noteworthy panel of judges with experience reporting on the education sector.

What is more, there will also be special guests from the ISDI Business School, who is out of Spain and has helped to support social impact solutions focused on rebuilding education. They have teamed up with UNICEF to help accelerate projects that generate new learning opportunities for children in Spanish-speaking countries.

The Future of Digital Learning

Education is primed and ready to be taken to the next level, something that was made evident by the pandemic and the ongoing shift that is occurring in classrooms. Technology can be a conduit to higher learning if innovation helps to find ways to apply it in the most worthwhile and efficient manner.

Generating the spark of collaboration that will lead to the ideation of attainable solutions, Connect: IMPACT EdTech will help to make up for lost ground for learning in 2022. For those that have questions, please reach out to info@publicize.co. If you already know you want to listen in, you can follow the Zoom meeting link.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.