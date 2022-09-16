HomeScienceThe cleaning solutions startup killing viruses & bacteria with only salt, water, and electricity (podcast episode)
Science

The cleaning solutions startup killing viruses & bacteria with only salt, water, and electricity (podcast episode)

Sam Brake GuiaSam Brake Guiano commentbrains byte backenvironmentpodcasttech
610views

If you’re on TikTok, there is a chance you may be familiar with a trend known as “product overload.” According to Insider, it is a trend that involves mixing cleaning chemicals in sinks and toilets to create “mesmerizing” visual results, but experts say it could be damaging to the environment.

Well, according to Dan Lawson, Co-Founder & President Of Business Affairs at Viking Pure Solution, a company that produces patented e-water, nontoxic solutions, and cleaning products, you don’t need a “product overload” to harm the environment when using cleaning products.

To better understand how our everyday cleaning products are impacting the environment and our health, and how Viking Pure’s cleaning products stand to make a difference, we sat down with Lawson to discuss this in today’s Brains Byte Back episode.

Listen to this podcast on SpotifyAnchorApple PodcastsBreakerGoogle PodcastsStitcherOvercastListen NotesPodBean, and Radio Public.

In the episode, Lawson shares that normal chemical products have a multitude of ingredients with colors, fragrances and soaps that are added, which can damage surfaces over time.

However, Lawson argues that Viking Pure’s products are far more minimalist and walks us through how its machines are capable of taking salt (sodium chloride), mixing it with water, and combining it with electricity in a very specific way to create the company’s cleaning solutions.

We also discuss how Viking Pure’s solutions can help the environment not only by stopping harmful chemicals from being released into it, but also by reducing packaging, and carbon footprint. 

And finally, Lawson shares some case studies of how their products have helped clients and customers so far, alongside the story behind the name Viking Pure.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company

Tags :brains byte backenvironmentpodcasttech
add a comment

Leave a Response

Sam Brake Guia

Sam Brake Guia

Sam is an energetic and passionate writer/presenter, always looking for the next adventure. In August 2016 he donated all of his possessions to charity, quit his job, and left the UK. Since then he has been on the road travelling through North, Central and South America searching for new adventures and amazing stories.
view all posts

You Might Also Like