Connect: Future of Finance, an Event to Showcase the Most Innovative FinTech Solutions for 2023

As they say, money makes the world go around, but in 2022 the world of money is transforming every day. As the currencies of yesteryear lose their relevance, quickly replaced by money on digital apps and a wide spectrum of cryptocurrencies, financial technology (FinTech) is stepping in to help people connect their money to the digital world we now live in.

Among traditional financial organizations, 82% plan to increase collaboration with FinTech companies in the next three to five years. In turn, innovation in the FinTech space is progressing in leaps and bounds.

This Thursday, December 15, 2022, 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST an exciting pitch competition, Connect: Future of Finance will bring together leading media members and entrepreneurs from the world’s most trailblazing startups in the financial services space.

With FinTech being one of the most rapidly changing business sectors, let’s take a look at what viewers can expect from this week’s online event that will expose the latest and greatest in this evolving sector.

FinTech: The Next Financial Frontier

Technology and finance have become inextricably intertwined in 2022. The number of consumers in the U.S. who use digital banking increased to 203 million in 2022 with the majority of consumers (61%) using digital banking services at least once a week.

Looking to tap into the most significant benchmarks in the evolving space of FinTech, this week’s Connect event, an event series by PR company Publicize, will bring together top media judges and startups in the financial space.

This week’s participating startups for Connect: Future of Finance

The premise of Connect events is to hear from startups that are innovating in different sectors of business helping to transform their industries for the 21st century. The latest pitch competition will have eight companies in the FinTech sector, representing everything from their own digital wallet platforms to those that are modernizing business acquisition loans for small and medium-sized online businesses.

This week’s event is open to all members of the startup community and attendance is FREE. There will be a live Q&A session with the media judges afterward where founders and members of the audience can ask questions to gain valuable insights. Past media judges include journalists and editors from VentureBeat, Fast Company, Reuters, TechCrunch, Forbes, The Financial Times, and more.

This week’s panel of media judges for Connect: Future of Finance

Evolving Finances for the Future

The digital experience is critical when it comes to people and their money. In fact, according to consumer research by Salesforce.com, 80% of consumers say the digital experience your institution provides is just as important as its products or services. FinTech is an industry that is helping companies put their money where their mouth is in 2022.

Connect: The Future of Finance is an event designed to help highlight some of the most promising solutions in the financial technology space. For those that have questions, please reach out to [email protected] If you already know you want to listen in, you can register for a spot on Eventbrite here.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.