Connect: Women Innovators Event Will Bring Together Female Powerhouses in Business and Media 

The future is female, and the numbers can prove it. Despite a tumultuous economic year on account of supply chain issues, reverberations from the pandemic, and a slew of other caveats—​​the majority (59.2%) of women-owned businesses were profitable in 2022.

What is more, data shows that businesses with female leaders outperform those dominated by men—companies with 30% or more female executives were more likely to show better overall performance than companies that don’t.

Connect, an event series by Publicize, is a pitch competition that brings together leading media members and entrepreneurs from the world’s most innovative startups. Their latest event, Women Innovators, will be a collection of trailblazing females that are making their mark on the business landscape in 2022. Even better, the media judges panel is all women too.

This event will be one for the books with a collection of leading ladies demonstrating their entrepreneurial savvy across industries. Let’s take a look at some of the exciting young companies and female panelists that will be present this Thursday, August 11th, from 1:00 -2:30 pm EST at Connect: Women Innovators.

Fearless Female Founders

At Connect: Women Innovators, a wide variety of startups will pitch their ventures to a panel of media judges and receive valuable feedback about their companies before the committee selects a winner. The event is open to all startup community members, female or otherwise, and attendance is FREE.

This week’s lineup of startups has no shortage of diversity. From a company that uses an AI-based 3D modeling engine to transform a picture of the body into an accurate 3D model that can be used in a series of industries, to a platform that connects musicians with music lovers through intimate home concerts, all the way to a startup that has created a smart Lollipop that uses biomarkers in saliva for the prevention, diagnosis, and monitoring of diseases.

The panel of judges brings a wealth of girl power and experience from various news and business magazines, including The Financial Times, TechCrunch, The Next Web, Inc. Magazine, and Tech Target, among others. There will also be a live Q&A session with these women afterward, where the audience can also ask questions, and both founders and the audience can gain valuable insights.

Closing Thoughts

In the US alone, women-owned businesses employ 9.4 million workers and generate a revenue of $1.9 trillion—making them a vital and foundational part of the enterprise economy.

“Connect” competitions are designed to create stimulating conversations with experts across industries. By giving women the stage, the event will help create space for females to share their tangible and attainable solutions for the modern-day business world while fostering a collective spirit of collaboration.

For those who are interested in tuning in, you can register on Eventbrite and/or log in to the Zoom meeting here. We look forward to seeing you at Connect: Women Innovators this Thursday at 1 pm EST for some of the brightest examples of female leaders in 2022.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.