Ingram Micro Cloud to Support Infrastructure Across Industries, Provide Google Cloud Platform in North America, UK, and France

In their recent market report on rapidly accelerating technological advances and the importance of data literacy, McKinsey predicts what some of the most defining characteristics will be for data-driven enterprises from now until 2025. In it, Mckinsey helps to etch out the most noteworthy benchmarks in data-driven business that will evolve industries across the board at accelerated rates.



According to the report, one of the biggest challenges it sees in the future of data-driven enterprise is the need for adopting more modern architectural elements in order to keep pace with the high computational demands of intensive, real-time processing jobs. Connected devices must ingest, process, query, and analyze tons of data in a fraction of what they used to, and companies must often choose between speed and computational intensity due to the limits of legacy technology structures.

A cloud-enabled data platform will soon be a prerequisite to meet future data, analytical, and real-time needs in data-driven enterprises. Ingram Micro Cloud is a company looking to help companies take this next step, now offering Google Cloud Platform (GCP) under its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolio to its reseller network in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Canada.



Let’s take a look at how Ingram Micro Cloud’s vast partner network generates new opportunities to meet customer needs and expand IaaS within businesses to help build a better digital experience for all.

Data Ecosystems Need Architecture

Vast networks of connected devices now serve as the foundation to business, transmitting the data and insights that fuel a company’s interactions and operations. How data is generated, processed, analyzed, and visualized for end-users has been dramatically transformed by new and more ubiquitous technologies in recent years, however. And although more data served in real-time can lead to more powerful insights, the architecture to back it up need not be forgotten.

In order to truly be a data-driven enterprise, companies need to take advantage of a road-tested reference data architecture that enables the modularity, flexibility, and scalability needed to support current capabilities alongside present and future data needs. Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace is a leading example of this in the 2022 cloud space, now allowing partners to leverage their cloud marketplace for their Google Cloud Platform (GCP) businesses.

As a result of this expanded relationship with Google, Ingram Micro Cloud expects its vast partner network to have new opportunities to meet customer needs while expanding their IaaS business. The news comes amid a boom in the global IaaS market, with Gartner reporting 40.7% growth in worldwide IaaS public cloud services in 2020.

Together, GCP and Ingram Micro Cloud will help to advance channel partners’ current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support partners in managing end customers. This gives Ingram Micro Cloud the chance to provide end-to-end engagement models for their partners, enabling systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs). Going even further, the company helps to provide a wide range of supportive initiatives to help partners build a GCP practice throughout their own internal programs.

Combining both the architecture and the necessary functionalities in the cloud, Ingram Micro Cloud will provide all the tools companies need to run a data-driven enterprise both efficiently and effectively.

The Future of IaaS in Enterprise

Data insight-driven businesses are growing at an average of 30% each year, and market researchers predict that the IaaS industry will reach $74.63 billion by 2025 in response to growing infrastructure needs. This is creating a divergence in the modern digital era of business, between those who utilize and employ data, and those who do not.



This new harmonious partnership between Ingram Micro Cloud and GCP brings important opportunities to channel partners, helping them to scale and meet the business needs of their customers. This distribution alliance will set a new standard for businesses that are looking to take the next step on their journey to becoming data-driven.

The lifeblood of any business lies in its data. For further information about Ingram Micro Cloud’s GCP offerings, visit their IaaS landing page.