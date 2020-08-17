Inclusive UX: how design delivers impact (Brains Byte Back podcast)

We’re diving straight back into the topic of ethical user experience design with the second installment of the two-part series. Tech’s diversity problem has implications for many aspects of society, even with a task as simple as dispensing soap in public toilets.

However, some members of the tech community refuse to wash their hands of the responsibility of inclusion in tech. But, as we find out in this episode, tech is riddled with biases, and some of them are more subtle than you may realize.

On today’s show, we speak with Valentina Berois, a principal UX designer at digital transformation company, intive. Valentina describes herself as fiercely passionate about anything that sits in the intersection of creativity, technology, and business strategy, which is exactly why she has found herself working in UX design.

Listen to this podcast on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, Listen Notes, PodBean, and Radio Public.

We dove deep into the realm of inclusive design, and discuss why digital products need to have a cross-cultural design to be able to have impact and how this can be achieved.

We also explored how UX designers can build accessible products that cater to users with a diverse range of needs, how these solutions often end up being useful for everyone, and how UX teams can build a mindset of inclusion into their foundations.

Disclosure: This episode includes a client of an Espacio portfolio company