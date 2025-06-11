10 thoughtful gifts for the man who says he wants nothing, but deserves everything: Dad.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and so is the age-old question: what do you get for the man who swears he “doesn’t need anything”?

Sure, dads may shrug off the fuss, but let’s be honest: there’s nothing like that quiet smile (and unmistakable eye-twinkle) when they realize you put real thought into their gift. Especially when it’s something a little more exciting than socks or yet another toolkit.

Whether your dad is a design enthusiast, a backyard grillmaster, a spreadsheet samurai, or just someone who values a well-poured drink and a moment of peace, this guide has something to surprise and delight him for real this year.

Because the man who taught you how to ride a bike, fix the WiFi, and master the BBQ deserves more than “just something.” He deserves something legendary.

“Dad, I want to hear your story” memory journal

This is the kind of present that gives twice: once to him, and once to you. With over 250 thoughtful prompts, this journal gently guides Dad to reflect on the moments that made him: childhood dreams, his very first job, unexpected detours, great loves, hard losses, and the life lessons he picked up along the way. It’s a way to preserve the stories that don’t usually make it into casual conversation, but absolutely deserve to be remembered.

Price: €14,95

Arsenio Blend Corposo BIO Olive Oil

This gift brings Tuscany to your father’s table, one golden pour at a time. Pressed from handpicked olives grown in the sun-drenched hills of Italy, the ORA Blend Corposo BIO is bold, full-bodied, and layered with character. Expect deep grassy notes, a touch of artichoke and almond, and a peppery finish that lingers just long enough to make an impression. Whether he’s drizzling it over bruschetta, finishing a grilled steak, or simply dipping fresh bread in good company, this certified organic oil transforms everyday meals into a celebration.

Price: €40,00

“Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto”

Whether your dad already smokes the meanest ribs in the neighborhood or still thinks “low and slow” is just a personality trait, this book is the ultimate gift. Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto is a deep dive into the craft of Texas-style barbecue, written by none other than pitmaster legend Aaron Franklin. From mastering fire control and choosing the right wood to understanding the anatomy of a perfect brisket, this book turns backyard grilling into an art form. It’s the ideal gift for the seasoned smoke king and the dad who’s long overdue for a barbecue redemption arc. Either way, dinner’s about to get a whole lot better.

Price: €26,95

Fatboy Lamzac Loungebank To-Go

For the dad who wants comfort, but not a full-blown man cave.

This inflatable lounge sofa goes from flat to fabulous in seconds with no pump required. Whether he’s claiming his corner of the backyard, park, or festival field, this cloud of chill gives new meaning to the phrase “don’t get up.” It’s water-repellent, dirt-resistant, and tough enough to hold 150 kg, but light enough to carry with one finger (beer in the other, obviously). Whether he’s a camping type or just likes claiming his own patch of grass, this gift says: sit back, relax, and own your moment.

Price: €71,20

Couchmaster® CYWORX by nerdytec



Whether he’s answering emails, strategizing his next game, or watching replays of ‘98 Champions League finals, this setup turns his sofa into mission control. The Couchmaster® CYWORX is an ergonomic workstation disguised as relaxation: complete with mouse pads on both sides, built-in cable management, and wrist support that actually works. Crafted from sustainable materials and designed for long sessions (of work or Call of Duty), it’s a throne worthy of a multitasking king.



Price: €189

Flame Cube Bio-Ethanol Table Fireplace

This sleek, smokeless tabletop fireplace delivers real flames without the hassle of chimneys, soot, or gas lines. Whether he’s setting the mood on the balcony, adding a touch of drama to his mancave, or just upgrading his Friday night whiskey ritual, the Black CUBE brings instant atmosphere. Lightweight, compact, and easy to use, it’s the kind of gift that makes him feel like he owns the room, whether that room is a garden, living room, or rooftop hideaway.



Price: 75 pond

Phomemo M02 Inkless Mini Printer

Whether he’s organizing the garage, labeling his secret spice mix, or creating stickers for his next DIY project, this pocket-sized printer is a total gamechanger. The Phomemo M02 connects via Bluetooth and prints high-res stickers, notes, or photos without a drop of ink. Its compact size fits right in his bag or drawer, and with dozens of fun paper types (including transparent and colored rolls), he can label, doodle, or plan wherever inspiration strikes. Whether he’s organizing the garage or cataloging hot sauce bottles, it’s the perfect blend of paper and pixels.



Price: $53.99

Leaf Shave Single Edge Razor (Twig of Thorn)

If Dad’s been shaving the same way since the 90s (with the same brand of overpriced plastic cartridges), it’s time for an upgrade he’ll actually thank you for. The Twig and Thorn single-edge razors from Leaf Shave combine modern design with timeless precision. No tugging or irritation, just a super-close shave that’s gentle on skin and the planet.

Made for total control and crafted from durable metal, these razors work with standard safety blades and eliminate the waste (and cost) of disposables. Whether he uses it for shaving his beard, his head or just wants to stop getting nicked in the shower, this is the shave he didn’t know he was missing.



Price: $79

Brew Monkey Beerbrew kit – Premium IPA



This all-in-one brewing kit turns the kitchen into a craft brewery. With everything from fermenting buckets and bottles to fresh malt, hops, and a hydrometer, Dad can brew a proper IPA with bold bitterness and fruity notes. Bonus: it comes with reusable tools and clear instructions, so even first-timers feel like master brewers. And yes, those 13 bottles mean there’s plenty of room for a tasting session (or two). Who knows? You might just help him discover his next big hobby.

Price: €114,95

“Dad’s Getaway Kit”, Built by You

Build a custom gift box that is your dad’s passport to a well-deserved escape, packed with all sorts of things that he needs to unplug, Fill it with all the essentials for a well-deserved break: think gourmet snacks, a good whiskey (or two), fancy trail mix, a noise-cancelling sleep mask, a crossword book, cozy socks that scream Do Not Disturb, and maybe even a mini bottle of his favorite spirit. Want to go big? Add a ticket for a solo escape or a night at a cozy B&B. Whether he hides out in the man cave, the garden, or just claims the couch as sovereign territory, this box says it loud and clear: “No one’s allowed to bother you today.

Price: As chill or as extra as you want.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.