A new era of efficiency for North American power introduced as KYRO and LS Power Grid partner-up 

According to Ember, the US generates 41% of its electricity from clean sources, higher than the global average of 39%.

However, rising demand for electricity across the country could see current grid capacities pushed to their limits, and lead to an over-reliance on other energy sources as a result.

For example, data centers, factories, heat pumps, and electric vehicles are already placing undue pressure on energy grids.

Meanwhile, commercial electricity demand grew fastest in states with rapid computing facility growth.

This suggests that current power grids need to be expanded and improved to support the sharp uptick in demand and support other areas of commercial growth. However, such projects require significant investment and time to make physical upgrades to the underlying infrastructure.

A recently announced partnership between KYRO, a pioneering SaaS platform, and LS Power Grid promises to usher in a new era of cost efficiency and streamlined field inspections.

The digital solution for construction and utility management

The LS Power Grid, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LS Power, is a leading development and investment company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector.

Past projects from LS Power include Silver Run Electric, connecting Delaware and Southern New Jersey via a submarine transmission line.

This brings stability, reliability, and efficiency to the grid and highlights the important role the company is playing in the future of US utilities.

Moving forward, its new partnership with KYRO is set to ensure future initiatives can be managed in the most efficient way to save resources and deliver these projects to communities faster.

KYRO has onboarded LS Power Grid’s transmission utilities to streamline field inspection processes. With this automation, the enterprise is able to minimize manual rework, eliminate delays, and significantly improve operational efficiency while achieving cost savings.

Real-time visibility into maintenance tasks

KYRO is a pioneering SaaS platform specializing in digital form and workflow solutions for construction management, vegetation management, and utility management.

Its solution provides real-time visibility into all task statuses, enabling LS Power Grid teams to quickly identify critical areas and prioritize urgent maintenance needs.

By automating transitions between aerial and ground inspections, treatment phases, and quality checks, LS Power Grid has transformed a traditionally complex, multi-step process into an agile, one-step workflow.

In addition to efficiency gains, KYRO’s platform centralizes all inspection records, making documentation seamless and reducing the burden of scattered paperwork during audits. Integrated safety workflows further ensure compliance with LS Power Grid’s safety protocols, supporting daily operations without disrupting productivity.

“KYRO’s digital forms and workflows have transformed how we manage vegetation and asset inspections in the field,” said Greg Smith, Senior Manager of Vegetation Management, LS Power Grid.

“We’ve streamlined multiple steps into one, enabling us to make crucial decisions on-site without returning to the office. Everything is at our fingertips, allowing real-time analysis, immediate supervisor input, enhanced safety, improved efficiency, and measurable cost savings,” concluded the executive.