The C1 Modem Integrated into the iPhone 16e Marks Apple’s Debut with Its Own 5G Chip

The new iPhone 16e is not just the most affordable model in Apple’s latest smartphone series. Its launch also represents a historic milestone for the company, achieving something it had never done before.

Many Apple fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the iPhone 16e, set to hit major markets worldwide on February 28. The standout feature of this model is Apple Intelligence, an AI system that grants users access to a wide range of AI tools and a significantly smarter Siri—features previously available only in higher-end models like the iPhone 15 Pro and all iPhone 16 models.



This AI system not only enhances Siri’s capabilities but also provides the device with top-of-the-line machine learning capabilities. For instance, on-device AI processing leverages the A18 processor’s neural engine to conduct tasks like real-time language translation, photo editing, and predictive text without needing to access the cloud servers. Also by processing data locally, Apple ensures a Privacy-First Approach where user privacy remains a top priority, a key selling point for the iPhone 16e.



One of its most speculated features include the 6.1-inch OLED screen with Ceramic Shield technology that promises greater durability, making the display more resistant to scratches and drops. The display also features FaceID for face unlocking, a 48-megapixel primary camera with one 2-in-1 lens, and the A18 chip, which is a powerful chip also shared by the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Apple says the A18 chip is 40% faster than the 2022 iPhone SE.

First iPhone to feature a 5G modem

During the official announcement of the new iPhone 16e, Apple revealed that it integrates a modem called the C1, making it the first ever iPhone to feature a 5G modem developed entirely by Apple.

Apple has been creating its own silicon processors for its computers and smartphones, but until now, it relied on Qualcomm-developed modems for 5G connectivity, which led to legal disputes and licensing fees. The development of the C1 modem is a strategic move to reduce Apple’s dependence on Qualcomm and gain more control over its supply chain.



Though Apple hasn’t provided specific benchmarks, the company claims the C1 modem delivers fast and reliable 5G connectivity. It remains to be seen how it compares to Qualcomm’s modems in real-world performance.

Apple also asserts that this is the most power-efficient modem in a smartphone, covering much of the same low-end 5G spectrum as the iPhone 16. It does not, however, support mmWave (millimeter wave), which could result in slower data transfer rates between two telecom points than other modems. This puts the iPhone 16e at a disadvantage in markets where mmWave is widespread, like the United States.

eSIM (SIM Virtual)

The iPhone 16e does not require a physical SIM card. The company has also decided to embrace eSIM technology in this budget-friendly model.

This marks Apple’s big drive towards embracing virtual SIMs, which offer significant advantages and represent the definitive evolution of physical SIM cards, which are no longer necessary for accessing mobile networks.

Smartphones sold in countries outside the US will still include a slot for a physical SIM card, but this will gradually disappear across the entire mobile industry as more brands and carriers fully adopt virtual SIM technology.



Sustainability at the Core

Apart from its technological innovation, iPhone 16e also demonstrates Apple’s continued consideration for the environment. The device is made of 100% recycled aluminum, eliminating the necessity for extracting new materials.

The iPhone 16e also comes in smaller, plastic-free packaging, which further minimizes its environmental impact.



This aligns with Apple’s broader mission to create products that are not only innovative but also environmentally responsible and its goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain by 2030.

Satellite Connectivity

With features such as crash detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, individuals can be safer if they find themselves suddenly placed in dangerous circumstances.

Satellite connectivity is another recent innovation from Apple included in the iPhone 16e. This feature allows users to establish contact even in far-off areas where mobile networks do not have any reach, which is especially helpful in emergency situations.

When a user purchases an iPhone 16e, they will receive free satellite functionality for two years, enabling them to connect to a satellite to request urgent assistance whenever needed.

“Thanks to WiFi, 5G, and eSIM connectivity, the quality translates to crystal-clear calls, lightning-fast connections, and greater ease and security when activating or adding a data plan,” Apple concludes in the product’s connectivity section.