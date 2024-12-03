AI communication platform Prezent recognized for contributions to innovation in the 2024 Inc.’s Best In Business Awards

On average, 4.7 million new businesses are created in the US each year. These emerging ventures help to address economic shifts and new market opportunities. Although not all of the millions will find success in their chosen industry, many others will become established names.

Further, many founders are driven by the motivation to drive change for the better by addressing a niche challenge or unrecognized problem.

For those purpose-driven startups, Inc. Magazine’s annual Best in Business Awards is an important milestone.

Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

In 2024, pioneering communication platform Prezent was a key highlight from the Innovation and Technology category.

Recognizing impact in business

Inc.’s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

For the Founder of Prezent Rajat Mishra, an AI-powered communications platform included in the 2024 cohort, the inclusion on this year’s Best in Business Awards provides important recognition in the impact his solution has been providing.

After seeing how many executives during his career at some of the top Fortune 500 companies continued to fall short with effective communication, he was driven to invest his own money to build a tech-driven solution that could truly address this widespread challenge.

Rajat Mishra

Still, the decision to quit a senior executive role at Cisco depended on Mishra’s commitment to the mission of his company: democratizing great business communication.

Prezent officially launched in March 2021, and the company has gone from strength to strength since then, helping business leaders to grow their own ventures thanks to the range of intelligent communication tools on the platform.

“It’s an honor to see the work of Prezent featured in the 2024 Best in Business awards,” said Rajat Mishra. “We hope to help many more individuals excel in their communication in future,” he concluded.

Said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman,“For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects.”

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply.