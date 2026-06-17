As AI startups multiply, ElevenX Capital doubles down on the venture studio model

Across the globe there are an estimated 70,000 AI startups, according to Hubspot. As the technology continues to reshape industries small and large, and the number of these ventures continues to scale, investors are increasingly looking for new ways to identify and grow the next generation of AI-driven companies.

This is increasingly important because today, more than 70% of all VC funding is being directed to these startups.

Among the firms taking a differentiated approach is ElevenX Capital, a Miami-based venture capital fund and venture studio founded and led by General Partner Anjli Jain.

While many firms focus primarily on deploying capital, ElevenX has built its strategy around a venture studio model that combines investment with hands-on company creation. The firm works with entrepreneurs from the earliest stages of development, providing operational support, talent acquisition and go-to-market guidance, among other areas.

Anjli Jain (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

The company’s approach comes at an important moment for the AI ecosystem. As AI is increasingly adopted, newer ventures face growing pressure to move from concept to traction faster than ever before.

ElevenX believes that operational involvement, and not just financial backing, can provide a key advantage. The firm focuses on AI-first companies across sectors including education and workforce technology, cybersecurity, healthcare and human performance, and food and nutrition technology.

The organization’s core belief is that “humanity isn’t falling behind because we lack tools.”

Rather, “We’re falling behind because too many tools were built to replace us. ElevenX backs companies that reverse this Technology that upgrades humans instead of sidelining them.”

For Jain, a serial entrepreneur and investor who leads the firm’s investment strategy, the convergence of AI and industry-specific expertise represents one of the most significant opportunities in venture capital today.

Jain founded the firm in 2014 and is a frequent commentator and author on the intersection of education, tech and entrepreneurship.

According to the company, “Ms. Anjli Jain serves as a General Partner at ElevenX Capital. She directs ElevenX’s investment strategy and decisions, governance and investor relations. Ms. Jain sits on ElevenX’s Investment Committee and is also Chairman of ElevenX Managed Services, ElevenX Capital’s proprietary value creation platform.”

Through its venture studio operations in both Miami and Gurgaon, India, ElevenX looks to identify emerging market opportunities and pair founders with resources in order to accelerator the company’s growth.

To date the firm’s portfolio companies include EXC, Milkbasket (accquired by Reliance Industries in 2021), Quicklaunch, Unifyed, OculusIT, BlackBeltHelp, and IvySchool.ai, among others.