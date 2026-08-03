Straive Named a Leader in AIM Research’s 2026 PeMa Quadrant for Life Sciences and Healthcare AI Services

Straive has been named a Leader in AIM Research’s Top AI Service Providers for Life Sciences and Healthcare 2026 Penetration Maturity (PeMa) Quadrant.

The recognition reflects Straive’s capabilities across clinical development, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, scientific knowledge management, medical content automation, healthcare data engineering, commercial intelligence, and post-market surveillance.

AIM Research is an AI and data science market research firm specializing in insights into modern data, analytics, and artificial intelligence markets.

Its research and advisory initiatives, including the PeMa Quadrants, are designed to help enterprise buyers evaluate technology and service providers.

Image credit: Straive via LinkedIn.

Domain-Led AI for Life Sciences and Healthcar

Straive combines AI/ML, Generative AI, Agentic AI, and data engineering with proprietary accelerators, including ClinicalGen, Hypoforge, TrialIntel, and the Adverse Events Tool.

These capabilities address workflows across clinical research, regulatory operations, pharmacovigilance, scientific knowledge management, and healthcare data enrichment.

The company’s delivery model brings together 1,000+ life sciences professionals, including 600+ domain experts, 38+ PhDs, and 400+ AI/ML engineers, data architects, and MLOps specialists.

This combination of technology and domain expertise enables Straive to develop and validate AI solutions for regulated healthcare environments.

On the occasion, Namit Sureka, President & Chief Data Analytics & AI Officer, Straive said, “Being recognized as a Leader reflects our focus on combining advanced AI engineering with deep scientific, clinical, and regulatory expertise. We are committed to helping life sciences and healthcare organizations move AI beyond experimentation and into trusted, scalable, and production-ready workflows.”

Building on this foundation, Straive said it will continue investing in its AI and Data Centers of Excellence, industry-specific accelerators, responsible AI frameworks, and specialized talent.

Operating globally, the company operationalizes Data Analytics and AI for enterprises worldwide, including several Fortune 500 companies.

They develop advanced data analytics and AI solutions and integrate them into their clients’ core workflows to improve efficiency, strengthen user experiences, and support revenue growth.

Straive serves organizations across a number of sectors, including Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences, Banking and Financial Services, Global Capability Centers, Retail and CPG, Media, Sports and Entertainment, Energy, and much more.

Namit Sureka, President and Chief Analytics & AI Officer- Straive, was named an AI150 Award winner by AIM Media House. Image credit: Straive via LinkedIn.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.