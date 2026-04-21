“Collective effervescence”: How events engineering is reshaping live experiences

Events engineering, a discipline that intersects technology, design, and human experience, has progressively become one of the most transformative forces in the live entertainment industry.

For decades, it operated in the background, a technical backbone invisible to the audience. Today, much of what events engineering touches on has become the experience itself.

Part of the show

The early history of events engineering is a story of problem-solving.

How do you make a performer visible to 80,000 people? How do you ensure sound reaches every corner of an open-air stadium without distortion? How do you move tonnes of equipment across continents in time for the show?

These were logistical and technical puzzles, solved by lighting directors, acousticians, and stage managers working largely behind the scenes.

Over the past two decades, the landscape has changed drastically.

Digital control systems replaced analog boards. LED technology shrank the size and cost of lighting rigs while exponentially expanding their creative range. Projection mapping turned buildings into canvases. Pyrotechnics became precisely timed storytelling devices rather than mere spectacle. Events engineers were no longer just solving problems; they became another part of the show.

But the most profound shift, according to Melissa Mulligan, the Brand Director at PixMob, the Montreal-based concert lighting company that leverages the audience as part of the show, has been a fundamental change in philosophy.

“Over the past decade, the biggest transformation has been the shift from production-centric experiences to audience-centric ones. Technology no longer just amplifies a show — it expands its ecosystem,” Mulligan told The Sociable.

“From LED wearables to interactive lighting tech installed in the audience space, fans have stopped watching and started becoming inseparably connected to the experience. That’s the real evolution.”

Image credit PixMob via YouTube

The audience as the show

The idea of placing technology in the hands and bodies of the audience is one of the most significant conceptual leaps in modern event production. Wristbands that light up in choreographed waves. Wireless devices that turn 50,000 people into a single animated canvas.

Traditionally, the audience was a receiver. Artists performed; people watched.

That dynamic has been fundamentally disrupted. Today’s most memorable events are built around the premise of collective participation, an experience that only exists because everyone in the room is part of making it happen.

“What PixMob has done — turning audiences into active participants — reflects a broader cultural shift: people no longer want to observe, they want to be immersed and contribute,” Mulligan said. “Collective participation isn’t a gimmick; it’s a fundamental human desire. When thousands of people feel seen, heard, and synchronized together, the event stops being a performance — it becomes a shared memory you can’t replicate.”

She points to something that extends well beyond entertainment. In an era increasingly shaped by social fragmentation and what many researchers call a loneliness epidemic, the role of live events in building community has taken on a new urgency.

“Collective effervescence,” she explained, referring to the sociological concept of feeling emotionally in sync with a crowd, “is a real antidote to isolation. Live events create belonging.”

The idea resonates far beyond the traditional concert format. At Brands Like Bands, a music festival built entirely around company-formed bands of non-professional musicians, the same principle is being applied inside workplaces.



“What we’ve discovered over 13 editions is that the stage doesn’t care what your job title is,” said founder and CEO, Fernando Gaspar Barros. “When colleagues, who work in different departments or even as part of the same team, walk out as a unit in front of a crowd to represent their organization, something shifts.”

Gaspar Barros says it’s “not not a team-building exercise” but rather a “shared memory… And shared memories are what cultures are actually made of.”

Scale, sustainability, and the smarter show

As event technology has grown more powerful, it has also grown more complex and scrutinized.

The environmental cost of large-scale productions is a priority. Carbon footprints, single-use materials, and energy-intensive builds are all under increasing pressure from both audiences and industry stakeholders.

Events engineering is rising to meet that challenge. The question being asked across the industry is not only “how do we make this bigger?” but “how do we make this better?”

Circular wearable programs, reusable tech infrastructure, and smart power management systems are becoming part of the creative toolkit, not constraints on ambition, but enablers of it.

Mulligan describes this balance as “scale with purpose”, the idea that technology gives creators “a broader creative canvas, a new playground, to design with intention.”

At PixMob, that translates into MVT (Mass Visual Technology) systems that can transform an audience into a living human screen without the physical footprint of a traditional LED build.

Image credit: Brands Like Bands via Facebook.

The role of tech

Perhaps the most counterintuitive principle at the heart of modern events engineering is this: the best technology is the technology you don’t notice.

In an industry obsessed with the newest and the loudest, the most sophisticated practitioners are chasing invisibility.

“We design everything with the foundation that technology should serve emotion, not replace it. The best moments happen when advanced tech fades into the background, allowing a collective human experience to take center stage,” said Mulligan.

The audience doesn’t see the tech, she said. “They feel it. That’s where the magic lives.”

This philosophy marks a kind of maturity in the industry. The early years of events engineering were defined by novelty, what a new piece of kit could do.

Today, the conversation is about what it can make people feel.

Architecture of memories

Events engineers will most likely never achieve the public profile of the artists they serve. The industry works in the shadows by design.

But its influence on how we experience live culture — how we connect, how we remember, how we feel part of something larger than ourselves — has never been greater.

The next frontier is already taking shape: AI-driven real-time adjustments, biometric audience data feeding live creative decisions, wearable ecosystems that extend the event experience beyond the venue walls.

The tools will keep evolving. But the ambition to make strangers feel together, something they could never feel alone, is as old as the campfire.

Image credit: PixMob via Facebook

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.